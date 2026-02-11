Balochistan [Pakistan], February 11 (ANI): Speakers from Baloch political and civil society circles used a major rights gathering in Lahore to amplify allegations of repression in the province, focusing on disappearances, shrinking civic space, and the marginalisation of elected actors.

The debate repeatedly returned to whether Islamabad's security-centric approach had eclipsed political engagement, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated that its leader, Sammi Deen Baloch, met diplomats, parliamentarians, and media representatives on the sidelines.

She portrayed an environment where protests are curtailed and criticism of authorities invites detention.

In conversations with international delegates, she also drew attention to claims involving women and minors and referenced the case of Mahrang Baloch.

Participants familiar with the meetings stated that UN officials listened to the briefings and signalled that the information would be conveyed to relevant mechanisms.

No immediate reaction was issued by government representatives.

At the podium, Akhtar Mengal of the Balochistan National Party challenged prevailing narratives about militancy.

He contended that some groups described as insurgents by the state were regarded by portions of the local population as protectors, adding that residents often retreated indoors during security operations.

Such lived realities, he argued, are rarely visible beyond the province.

Mengal revisited historic commitments tied to Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said pledges on autonomy remained unmet.

He also cited remarks attributed to Rana Sanaullah regarding negotiations, questioning the risks leaders had previously faced after entering talks.

Former chief minister Abdul Malik Baloch described complaints from families of missing persons as a constant feature of his public meetings.

He urged authorities to move away from a purely coercive frame, calling instead for dialogue, constitutionalism, and attention to unemployment and trade disruptions.

He warned that continued neglect could aggravate instability, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The event ended in uproar when parts of Rana Sanaullah's speech were taken by many in the audience as a defence of enforced disappearances.

Several activists, including Sammi Deen Baloch and Sheema Kermani, left the hall, while protesters outside demanded the release of Mahrang Baloch.

Critics said such remarks jarred with Asma Jahangir's legacy and the principles associated with her name, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

