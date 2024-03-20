NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Maharatna and India's second-largest government-owned downstream oil producer, proudly announces its continued position as the 5th-ranked company in The Business World Real 500 List of 2024. This accomplishment underscores BPCL's unwavering commitment to excellence and highlights its consistent and robust financial performance in a dynamic operating environment.

Throughout the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, BPCL has demonstrated agility and resilience in navigating through changing times while remaining firmly committed to the strategic path of energy transition. Our physical and financial performance during this period reflects our dedication to maintaining a growth trajectory amidst challenges.

In line with our commitment to sustainable development and stakeholder value creation, BPCL has unveiled ambitious investment plans totaling Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore over the next five years. These investments are not only aimed at strengthening our core business but also at making significant strides in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, further solidifying our position as a responsible corporate citizen.

As BPCL continues its journey of growth and sustainability, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to driving long-term value for its stakeholders while contributing to the nation's development.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 21,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines as on 30.09.2023.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

