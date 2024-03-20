When the sun is exactly above the equator and day and night are of equal length, the Earth observes equinoxes. Two equinoxes occur every year on Earth. One is around March 21, and the other is around September 22. The equinoxes are the only times of the year when the length of day and night are nearly equal all over the world. Spring Equinox 2024 Date and Significance: When Is the First Day of Spring? Know All About Vernal Equinox That Marks Arrival of Spring

Equinoxes are directly related to the changing of seasons. The March equinox marks the beginning of spring and the end of winter on continents of the Northern Hemisphere, such as North America, the northern part of South America, Europe, North Africa, and most of Asia. The March equinox is called the 'vernal equinox' or 'Spring equinox'. During this time, in the Southern Hemisphere, it marks the beginning of autumn and the end of summer. This equinox is called the 'Autumn equinox' or 'fall equinox'. The Southern Hemisphere includes most of South America, one-third of Africa, Australia, Antarctica, and some Asian islands. The reason behind the opposite seasons in Australia compared to the Northern Hemisphere is due to its location in the Southern Hemisphere.

These terms have different dates depending on whether you are in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere. The March spring equinox occurs annually on either March 20 or 21. It is when the sun moves from south to north and crosses the celestial equator. It results in days and nights being approximately equal in length all over the world. Spring Season 2024 Greetings & Vernal Equinox Messages: Quotes, Wallpapers, HD Images, Wishes and WhatsApp Status To Send to Your Loved Ones.

Spring Equinox (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy March Equinox (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Spring Season Greetings (File Image)

Spring Season Greetings (File Image)

Happy First Day of Spring (File Image)

March symbolises new beginnings, rebirth, rejuvenation, renewal, resurrection, and regrowth. The March Equinox is significant to people for various reasons, one of which is its influence on religious calendars that are used to determine the dates of various festivals worldwide.

