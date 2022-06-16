BPH orchronic prostatitis treatment with new Dr Allen's Device is better prostate massage

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI/GPRC): Risky medications and a prostate massage are the conventional methods to treat chronic prostatic diseases: benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS), while prostate treatment with Dr Allen's Device improves men's health safely.

With no side effects, Dr Allen's Device enabling Thermobalancing therapy to be used as monotherapy at-home, without unsafe medications, prostate massages, and surgeries. It is clinically proven that Dr Allen's Device treats the cause of BPH and chronic prostatitis reducing the abnormal size of the affected prostate gland. The improvement in the condition of the prostate relieves the annoying symptoms of these chronic prostatic diseases.

What should men know about a prostate gland.

Men should know what the prostate is a small gland, which consists of the seminal vesicles and the ductus. It is responsible for the production of fluid that supports the functioning of sperm. The prostate is located just below the bladder and encloses the proximal urethra in the pelvis. Consequently, when the gland is enlarged or inflamed, it presses and irritates the bladder, causing lower urinary tract symptoms.

Massaging the prostate gland can damage the very fragile structure of the prostate gland, causing inflammation and stone formation in the prostate. In addition, massage may develop urethral stricture or the ingress of urethral microflora into the epididymis, which leads to epididymitis.

Standard medications for enlarged and inflamed prostate.

Prescribed risky drugs for men with BPH and CP/CPPSare alpha-blockers and steroid 5 alpha-reductase inhibitors (Avodart). Sadly, all these pills can cause serious adverse events and complications, such as weakness, retrograde ejaculation, impotence, and diabetes. Therefore, men become depressed, which makes their life miserable.

Risks of minimally invasive prostate surgeries for BPH include urinary tract infection, dry orgasm, erectile dysfunction, difficulty holding urine, need for re-treatment and depression.

What should men know about a prostate massage.

Prostatic massage is used to extract expressed prostatic secretions that has value in diagnosis of several conditions. This is the only positive function of this technique.

However, some studies are trying to promote prostate massage among men in the treatment of BPH and chronic prostatitis. Another article, "Clinical use and implications of sexual devices and sexually explicit media", supports prostate massage for sexual stimulation. However, there is no long-term evidence of this, and men themselves stop doing this due to subsequent problems.

Risks related to a prostate massage.

The use of courses of prostate massages are not supported by healthcare professionals. First, it is associated with a number of side effects:

Bleeding around the prostate

Damage of the delicate prostate tissue

Development of prostatic calculi

Acute epididymitis

Cellulitis, a serious skin infection

Spreading of prostate cancer, if it is already present

The occurrence and worsening of hemorrhoids

Damage to the rectal lining

Dr Allen's Device is effective and safe for BPH and CP/CPPS.

An article, which explains how Thermobalancing therapy reduces the size and symptoms of an enlarged or inflamed prostate: "Innovative Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device for the first time employ body energy to treat chronic prostatic diseases effectively", is published in the leading International Journal of Quality Innovation,

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40887-020-00035-0.

Fine Treatment https://finetreatment.com manufactures therapeutic Dr Allen's Device and delivers it with free international delivery within 7 days via Royal mail tracking service. The price of the device is less than USD 200, including delivery.

For more than a decade, Dr Allen's prostate device has been successfully used by thousands of men with chronic prostatitis and BPH in over 100 countries.

