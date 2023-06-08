SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 8: Brand Empower in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd (Awarded Best Web Development, Digital Marketing & Branding Company in India) successfully hosted the highly anticipated National Quality Awards, the first edition of a groundbreaking corporate award event that honors exceptional corporate achievements across various industries. The NQA2023 Awards, the most prestigious corporate award event recognizing outstanding corporate achievements, took place with great success in Mumbai on the 7th of May, 2023. The event witnessed the presence of renowned Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre as the esteemed Chief Guest, adding a touch of glamor and elegance to the event.

The 1st edition of the National Quality Awards brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries from across the country, creating a remarkable platform to acknowledge and celebrate excellence in the corporate world. With a focus on promoting and acknowledging industry leaders who have set new benchmarks in their areas of expertise, this prestigious event aims to inspire others to strive for excellence and continuous improvement.

The event commenced with a grand red carpet reception, where the creme de la creme of the business community and renowned personalities from the entertainment industry arrived in their finest attire, creating a dazzling spectacle of style and glamor. The opulent venue provided the perfect backdrop for the occasion, exuding luxury and sophistication.

The highlight of the evening was the presence of the gorgeous Sonali Bendre, a beloved Bollywood actress known for her impeccable performances and philanthropic endeavors. Her presence added an aura of grace and inspiration to the event, making it an unforgettable experience for all attendees. She expressed her excitement at being a part of the event, stating, "It is an honor to be associated with the National Quality Awards & Brand Empower for the second time. It is important to recognize and appreciate organizations that consistently deliver excellence and drive innovation. I congratulate all the winners and nominees for their exceptional achievements."

Adding to the glitz and glamor of the evening was the charismatic and talented Rithvik Dhanjani, who captivated the audience with his wit and charm as the host of the event. His charismatic presence infused the ceremony with energy, making it a memorable experience for all attendees. His remarkable ability to connect with the audience created a vibrant atmosphere, ensuring that the event was filled with excitement and energy from start to finish.

The awardees of the National Quality Awards were carefully selected by a distinguished panel of industry experts, who diligently evaluated each nomination based on rigorous criteria. These awards serve as a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence displayed by the winners and their unwavering commitment to delivering quality products, services, and experiences to their customers.

The NQA2023 Awards recognized and honored outstanding organizations and individuals across various categories, including but not limited to Excellence in Leadership, Innovation in Product Development, Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility, Best Start-up of the Year, Customer Service Excellence, etc. The winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process, involving an esteemed panel of judges and professionals who assessed the nominees based on predetermined criteria of excellence.

The event also celebrated and recognized the exceptional talent of artists from the TV, OTT, and Cinema industry as well. Among the recipients were Gaurav Chopra, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Adnan Khan, Aditi Dev Sharma, Debina Bonnerjee, Mahhi Vij, Viraj Ghelani, Akanksha Puri, Riva Arora, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Ranndeep R Rai, Sneha Wagh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Raahul Jatin, Deepak Kalra, Maanvi Gagroo, and Abhijeet Kain. These gifted artists were honored for their exemplary work and contributions to the entertainment industry, showcasing their immense talent, dedication, and commitment to their craft. Their exceptional performances have captivated audiences, transcending boundaries and leaving a lasting impact on the hearts and minds of viewers. The National Quality Awards served as a testament to their artistic excellence and served as a platform to applaud their remarkable achievements.

Rahul Ranjan Singh, the CEO of Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., expressed his immense pride in hosting the inaugural edition of the National Quality Awards. He highlighted that the event offered a distinctive opportunity to recognize the accomplishments and dedication of individuals and organizations who have established noteworthy benchmarks in their respective fields. He conveyed his sincere congratulations to all the winners and conveyed gratitude to the esteemed Chief Guest, Sonali Bendre, and the talented anchor, Rithvik Dhanjani, for gracing the occasion with their presence. The National Quality Awards serves as a platform for celebrating excellence, igniting innovation, and fostering growth. Singh emphasized their pride in honoring organizations that have demonstrated exceptional standards in their industries.

The National Quality Awards is set to become an annual affair, inspiring organizations across the nation to raise the bar and contribute to the overall growth and development of the corporate sector. The National Quality Awards 1st edition was a grand success and concluded with a special lunch, offering attendees an opportunity to network and engage in meaningful conversations with industry peers and stakeholders. The organizers were proud to present such a prestigious event, and they thanked all the sponsors and partners for their support. The event was a testament to the hard work and dedication of Indian companies and professionals, and it showcased the immense potential of the Indian corporate industry.

