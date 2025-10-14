Brandworks Team receiving 1st runner award (for Research & Development) at the 50th ELCINA Award Ceremony, Hotel Lalit, New Delhi, under the strong leadership of Ishwar Kumhar and Nikita Kumawat.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Ocotber 14: Brandworks Technologies Pvt Ltd, a leading Indian product engineering and electronics manufacturing company, has been selected for the Second Prize in the 'Research & Development' category at the 50th ELCINA Awards 2024-25. The award, one of the industry's most longstanding and prestigious recognitions, celebrates outstanding achievements in the electronics sector.

The ELCINA award committee, comprising senior government officials and industry experts, selected Brandworks for its consistent commitment to indigenous R&D and innovation. This accolade underscores the company's dedication to advancing electronics manufacturing in India, aligning with the national 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

"We are deeply honoured and humbled to receive this recognition from ELCINA," said Nikita Kumawat, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Brandworks Technologies. "For us, R&D isn't just a department; it's the bedrock of everything we do. It's about our team's relentless effort to solve complex problems and turn bold ideas into tangible, world-class products. This award is a testament to their grit and creativity."

This award further solidifies Brandworks' position as a key player in India's evolving electronics landscape, committed to building a self-reliant and globally competitive hardware ecosystem.

