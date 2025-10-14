New Delhi, October 14: HCLTech has reportedly decided to switch from a quarterly variable pay to a fixed pay structure following the release of quarterly earnings. HCLTech announced its Q2 results on October 13, reporting a steady net profit of INR 4,235 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. The IT services company is also said to roll out salary hikes starting from October 2025. HCLTech has not revealed the exact percentage of salary hike planned for its workforce of 2,26,640 employees, but it is said to follow last year’s approach.

Last year in October, the company granted 7 percent salary hike and the top performers had received raises of up to 12-14 percent. As per reports, during the second quarter, the IT firm added 3,489 new employees, raising its total headcount to 2,26,640. It also hired 5,196 fresh graduates in Q2, bringing total fresher intake to 7,180 in the first half of FY26. Zoho Chosen To Run Government Email Services After Rigorous Audits; Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu Says Selection Process Involved ‘Stiff Competition’.

As per a report of Moneycontrol, Ram Sundararajan, Chief People Officer, during the earnings conference for the September quarter said, "Given the strong quarter we have had, we have decided to roll out the increments effective from October. We will follow the same process that we did last year." Sundararajan mentioned that the company has decided to change its quarterly variable pay policy and integrate it into the fixed salary structure for all employees. ‘Great to Speak with PM Narendra Modi’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces Company’s First-Ever AI Hub in Visakhapatnam with USD 15 Billion Investment.

HCLTech’s variable pay consisted of two parts, one of which covered employees working on projects. The segment was tied to project performance and issued every quarter. Sundararajan explained that this component has now been merged with the fixed pay structure, so that employees will receive it as a fixed monthly salary. The change from a quarterly variable pay policy is expected to advantage junior employees. As per multiple reports, the company stated that an annual performance bonus, an incentive that links pay to performance, will be applicable for senior and mid-level staff.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

