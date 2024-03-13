SRV Media

New Delhi [India], March 13: Realatte Ventures has recently launched its inspiring Women's Day ad film, which is an ode to the leading ladies in real estate, an industry that has been considered highly male-dominated for many generations now. The film highlights the journeys and experiences of women achievers across various real estate fields, including architects, influencers, home buyers, brokers, and builders.

Challenging the prevalent view of gender roles in society, the ad film encourages a shift in perception towards women in the industry. Brand campaigns on the 8th of March are usually heavily driven by messages about supportING women, encouragING them, and appreciatING them for their contributions to the professional and personal lives of people around them. However, Realatte champions something bigger, better, and beyond imagination. A perspective witnessed never before, this Women's Day ad film asks viewers to stop celebrating women's empowerment this year onwards. The ad film is already garnering exemplary attention and remarkable appreciation from the real estate fraternity.

"While we sat to brainstorm for Women's Day, we witnessed countless ads and campaigns by other brands, most of them talking about how we continue to empower women and that there's still a long way to go. What we found from our keen observations then became the insight for our 2024 campaign, and we are calling it the EMPOWER'ED' Women of Real Estate. And that's why we went ahead to make a strong statement, thereby setting a new norm for Women's Day celebrations in the years to come," shares Rohan Shah, Director and Co-Founder of Realatte.

Realatte, demonstrating a remarkable 15-year track record in real estate digital marketing, has established itself as a trusted partner for over 300 developers. From a humble team of 10, Realatte has matured into a thriving agency with over 350 digital marketing professionals. Realatte's global reach extends beyond India, with operations in the UAE and the UK.

Realatte, co-founded by Mayank Vora, Nirav Gosalia, Harish Patel, Rahul Goyal, and Rohan Shah, has consistently spearheaded digital marketing strategies through collaborations with major players in the real estate sector such as DLF, Hiranandani, The Wadhwa Group, Godrej Properties, Sunteck Realty, Runwal, Rustomjee, Brigade Group, and more. The other verticals of the consortium include Logicloop Tech, a technology services company; Logicloop Digital, a comprehensive digital marketing agency; and Jucy Gifts, specializing in corporate gifting.

To watch the film, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bXEaMZgPFQ.

