Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?

Inter Miami lost their first MLS 2024 game last week and will be looking to get back to winning ways again to keep their impressive season intact. The side still tops the Eastern Conference with seven points and will host conference rivals Nashville next in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Inter Miami will be in search of clinching a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday. Inter Miami has played against Nashville on 11 occasions since their inception in MLS. With four draws and four wins, Nashville dominated the pre-Messi Era of Inter Miami, but since the arrival of the Argentine, Nashville SC has failed to register a win over Herons. Inter Miami 2–3 Montreal, MLS 2024: Fernando Alvarez, Matias Coccaro and Sunusi Ibrahim Score As CFM Edges the Herons.

The Florida-based enters the second leg of the Round of 16 matchup against Nashville after earning a valuable 2-2 draw on the road in the first leg of the series last Friday. If the aggregate score (the addition of the result of both legs) after the two matches remains tied, away goals will work as the first tiebreaker. Additionally, with a win by any margin, Inter Miami would also advance to the next round, and be a step closer to the 2025 Club World Cup.

Conversely, any scoreline that results in a win for Nashville or any draw with three or more goals scored by each side (i.e. 3-3, 4-4, etc.) would see Inter Miami get knocked out of the competition A 2-2 draw in regulation, meanwhile, would send the match to extra time, and if the score remains, the winner of the Round of 16 series will be determined in penalties.

When is Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Inter Miami will play their second leg of the Round of 16 match Against Nashville at home – the Chase Stadium on March 14 Indian Standard Time (IST). For Indian fans, the match will be available live from 05:45 AM IST. ‘They Are Afraid of Lionel Messi..’ Fans React After Nashville Banned Spectators From Wearing Inter Miami Shirts in ‘Supporters Section’ of GEODIS Park During CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Match.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster available for CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 in India. So Indian fans won't be able to watch a live telecast of the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC CONCACAF Champions Cup match. Scroll down for live-streaming details.

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Football Match?

The continental match-up between Inter Miami and Nashville SC is not available on television but fans can enjoy Inter Miami vs Nashville SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup live streaming on FanCode. There streaming will be available on a chargeable basis.

