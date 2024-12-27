VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 27: Despite affecting millions of couples, infertility remains one of the most taboo topics in Indian healthcare. Gurgaon-based fertility care platform OvoBee has successfully launched its comprehensive fertility programs. By raising the conversation about infertility, OvoBee aims to break the stigma related to the issue.

Also Read | Gen-Alpha and Gen-Z: Decoding Slanguage.

OvoBee is setting up its first official launch event, "The Future of Fertility Care: Tech and Medicine in Harmony," which will host industry experts in metabolic medicine, psychology, infertility, nutrition, and andrology. Dr Sudip Chowdhury, Founder and CEO will give the opening address regarding the event and the brand. This will be followed by CTO Ankur Bist's demonstration of the features of the OvoBee app and surge testing devices.

The launch will host a panel discussion and an interactive Q&A session regarding the different challenges, procedures, and treatments for infertility. The attendees will then be able to access interactive sessions with different booths dedicated to counselling, nutrition, treatments, and lifestyle changes, all of which will give the attendees a better idea of the holistic approach of OvoBee in battling infertility among couples.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: SBI Invites Applications for 600 Probationary Officer Vacancies, Apply Online at sbi.co.in; Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

Infertility affects around 18 % of Indian couples who find themselves among a mix of challenges. The stigma around infertility prevents couples from getting early treatment, and even after that, fragmented care ends up draining the clients financially and emotionally. OvoBee addresses these pain points by introducing their holistic approach, which incorporates dietetics, counselling, fertility management, and tracking.

The secret to OvoBee's success and quality care is the complementary expertise of three of its co-founders. Dr Sudip Chowdhury, a perinatal expert and paediatrician with evidence-based solutions for infertility, providing overall strategy and medical leadership. Senior AI scientist Ankur Bist leads the technological side through tools like the conception score, which allows clients to track their progress. Former Big 4 consultant Aparna Basu efficiently manages the platform's staff development, networking, and community engagement, giving it a human-centric approach.

The comprehensive care approach incorporates generative AI in Fertility management and tools like Sentiment and Emotion analysis, video journaling and a conception score which is a dynamic score to objectify one's fertility potential. To cater to customer needs, the platform has curated AI-based/lite plans at 499 INR and premium plans at 2499 INR. The platform's application has seen a monthly return rate of 65% with 1200+ customers. Client testimonials like, "OvoBee made our lives from nowhere. We were lost in the numerous hormone injections and check-ups...with OvoBee, it has been refreshing!" emphasise the platform's inclusive approach.

"OvoBee isn't just a platform; it's a revolution in fertility care--where science meets empathy to empower couples worldwide.", said co-founder and CEO Dr. Sudip Chowdhury. With OvoBee's holistic approach, combining medical expertise with technological advancement, efficient management, and community building, the platform is poised to transform the delivery of fertility care.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)