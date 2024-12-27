During this Christmas season, Gen Z is giving the Bible a fresh, edgy makeover with a slang-filled translation: “It’s giving savior of the world.” An anonymous Gen Z creator has gained significant traction on TikTok by translating key passages of the Bible into contemporary language that resonates with today’s youth. This slanguage approach has sparked debates about the appropriateness of using slang in sacred texts. Young readers are updating the Bible with modern phrases, referring to God as the "top G," Jesus as the "main character," and Mary as a "pick me girl." This critical translation has captured the interest of many, attracting a new audience eager to engage with the Bible. What Does This Generation Want From the Fashion Industry?

Understanding slang and its origins is key. Many popular terms stem from African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and Hip Hop culture, highlighting the importance of using these terms thoughtfully and respectfully. For instance, the phrase "It’s giving," which comes from AAVE and refers to a particular vibe, illustrates how language evolves through cultural expression.

Our Youth: Decoding Slanguage report provides insights into this linguistic landscape, helping brands stay relevant and improve their social cache across marketing communications.Across social media platforms, "it’s giving" is now shared in memes and captions. Cultural context is key when tapping into slang and brands need to pay homage to original creators. 2024 – the Year of Pop Femininomenon.

Exclusive Guide to Slanguage

Connect with the Language of Youth

To resonate with Gen Z and Gen Alpha, authenticity is key! These savvy consumers can spot disingenuous messaging from a mile away. The best approach? Listen, engage, and uplift original creators by giving them credit or collaborating with them as ambassadors for your campaigns. Wildest Fashion Moments of 2024.

Get in Their Spaces

Encourage your marketing and social media teams to dive into the platforms where the latest slang emerges. TikTok, Twitch, Reddit, and YouTube are hotspots for gaming communities and cultural trends. Being active in these spaces means staying in tune with how your audience communicates.

Embrace Gaming Slang

Tapping into gaming slang is a golden opportunity for connecting with Gen Alpha and Zalpha audiences. Terms like "skibidi," "rizz," and "sigma" are not just buzzwords; they reflect a vibrant culture that brands can engage with. As the Alphanet takes shape, incorporating this slang into your campaigns can create a strong connection with young gamers. Don't forget to team up with Alpha content creators on platforms like TikTok to ensure your messaging hits the mark and feels authentic!

Use Pop Culture Wisely

Leverage iconic cultural moments and viral memes to demonstrate your brand’s understanding of youth and digital culture. As we look ahead to 2025, we anticipate a shift from IYKYK (if you know, you know) content to OIYK (only if you know) content, where niche cultural knowledge will be the new status symbol. Incorporating pop cultural references will become your secret weapon for attracting and retaining loyal fans. Engage them with the content they truly resonate with!

To gain credibility both online and offline, brands should leverage their cultural relevance by using slang to connect with younger consumers. The rise of social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat has accelerated the adoption of Gen Z and Gen Alpha slang, which is crucial for engaging these audiences.

