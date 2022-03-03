New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Brent crude oil price soared past $118 a barrel on Thursday, the highest level in nine years, as escalated Russia-Ukraine conflict and tightened sanctions on Moscow by western countries, led by the United States, created supply and trade disruptions.

Brent crude futures surged to $118.22 per barrel in London, the highest level since February 2013. Brent crude, also known as London Brent, makes up more than half of the world's globally traded supply of crude oil.

Also Read | Hey Sinamika Movie Review: Netizens Are in Awe of Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari's Rom-Com, Call It a Feel-Good Entertainer!.

In the United States, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price surged to $114.70 a barrel, the highest in 11 years.

In India, at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Mumbai, crude futures for March 21, 2022 delivery soared 5.14 per cent to Rs 8667 per barrel.

Also Read | Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Ivory Coloured Saree from Sanah Kapur’s Wedding Ceremony Exudes Elegance (View Pics).

Crude oil prices have skyrocketed in the last one week after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.

Russia accounts for around 10 per cent of the global oil supplies. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has also caused problems for oil supplies from other countries in the region like Kazakhstan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)