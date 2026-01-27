VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: The India Art Festival (IAF) makes a vibrant return to Mumbai at the Nehru Centre, Worli, from January 30 to February 1, 2026, with a sweeping presentation of contemporary Indian art that connects regions, traditions, and generations. Now in its 14th Mumbai edition and 37th edition nationwide, IAF continues to champion its core philosophy of democratizing art, positioning itself as one of India's largest and most inclusive multidisciplinary art platforms. The key aspect which stands out that its strong community of returning artists and galleries. Nearly 150 repeat participants, including over 30 art galleries and more than 120 artists, continue to shape the festival's identity year after year. A special preview for art lovers and connoisseurs on 30th January from 11am onwards and the show will be open to the public from 31st January.

This year's Mumbai edition brings together 45 art galleries, artists' studios, and collectives, alongside 550 artists, showcasing over 4,500 artworks across 150 booths. The scale and diversity of participation reinforce IAF's standing as a key meeting ground for artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 2008 by the Indian Contemporary Art Journal, the India Art Festival was conceived to create visibility and opportunities for artists from rural and semi-urban regions. Over the years, it has evolved into a nationwide movement that bridges emerging talent with collectors and connoisseurs across India's major cultural hubs, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

"India Art Festival was envisioned as a democratic platform where artists could connect directly with audiences. What began as a space for underrepresented voices has grown into a national art movement that celebrates India's vast creative diversity," says Rajendra Patil, Director, India Art Festival.

The Mumbai 2026 edition continues IAF's acclaimed dual-pavilion format, dividing the exhibition into two distinct sections--one dedicated to leading art galleries and the other to the Artist's Pavilion, which showcases independent artists. Participating galleries include several long-standing exhibitors from Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and other Indian cities, along with international participants from Singapore, Dubai, and Zurich (Switzerland), as well as Udaipur, Santiniketan, Hyderabad, Goa, Nagpur, and Pune.

The Artist's Pavilion will highlight a strong lineup of independent practitioners--many of them repeat participants--offering a dynamic snapshot of contemporary creativity across mediums and styles. The pavilion features artists such as Om Thadkar, Anjali Prabhakar, Rajeev Rai, Kaveta Sachdev, Praveena Parepalli, Danashri Wazalwar, Ashok Rathod, Kanchan Mahante, Shubhangi Jangade, M. Narayan, Shobhita Hariharan, Anil Vergese, Arul Murugan, Ria Das, Seema Gupta, Mahesh Soundatte, Ruta Inamdar, Yuvraj Patil, Deepa Nath, Piyali Sarkar, Dev Mehta, Rahat Kazmi, Vinit Kumar, Anna Kurian, Rupali Mansinghka, Lekshmi Sukumaran, Anjum Shah, Chandni Gulati Aggarwal, Uma Krishnamoorthy, among hundreds more.

Gallery presentations will feature an impressive mix of modern masters and contemporary voices, including works by M. F. Husain, Krishen Khanna, Jogen Chowdhury, Akbar Padamsee, Anjolie Ela Menon, Paresh Maity, Manu Parekh, Atul Dodiya, T. Vaikuntam, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Madhavi Parekh, Laxma Goud, Jatin Das, and several others, offering collectors a rare opportunity to view iconic and emerging practices side by side.

IAF Mumbai 2026 will present a wide spectrum of paintings, sculptures, photography, and prints, encompassing traditional, figurative, abstract, surreal, and experimental forms. Artistic themes span spirituality, nature, social narratives, and evolving interpretations of Indian identity, with several artists unveiling new bodies of work created exclusively for this edition.

Beyond being an exhibition, the India Art Festival functions as a vibrant art marketplace, enabling direct interaction between artists, galleries, collectors, institutions, and first-time buyers. By removing conventional barriers and encouraging transparent engagement, IAF has fostered a loyal community that values the festival as a space for discovery, dialogue, and cultural exchange.

As it returns to Mumbai in 2026, the India Art Festival reaffirms its role as a catalyst in India's evolving art ecosystem, continuing its legacy of inclusivity and creative exchange.

Established in 2008, the India Art Festival stands today as one of India's leading contemporary art fair platforms. By integrating independent artists, mid-level galleries, and art institutions within a single democratic framework, IAF has redefined the country's art fair model--creating an accessible and inclusive ecosystem that celebrates artistic talent from all walks of life.

