London [UK], May 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Brillio today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire CloudStratex, a London-headquartered advisory services company that helps clients build smarter, more agile, and efficient cloud infrastructure to accelerate digital transformation.

This acquisition will enhance Brillio's presence in the UK and Europe, strengthen Brillio's consultative client engagement model, and expand its offerings for banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) clients. The combination of Brillio's digital engineering capabilities, industry-oriented solutioning, and global execution model with CloudStratex's advisory and cloud infrastructure expertise, deep client relationships, and reputed leadership will further strengthen the two companies' ability to deliver superior business outcomes and experiences to their joint clients.

Also Read | Alina Kabaeva, ‘Secret Lover’ of Vladimir Putin, Sent To Siberia Amid High Security: Reports.

"The combined strength of Brillio and CloudStratex not only underscores our focus on the UK, Europe, and the BFSI sector, but also adds to our deep expertise in making IT more agile by helping enterprises move to secure cloud and modern engineering environments. Our clients globally will benefit from the acquisition," said Raj Mamodia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brillio. "This will open exciting new avenues for us to collaborate with our clients in not just building agile and efficient infrastructure, but also uncovering actionable insights from it to create greater business value. We are thrilled to welcome CloudStratex's talented professionals to Brillio and look forward to leveraging our well-aligned expertise and values to turn technology disruptions into competitive advantages for our clients."

"We are delighted to join a like-minded, high-growth organisation such as Brillio," said Adrian Overall, Chief Executive Officer of CloudStratex. "In Brillio, CloudStratex has found a digital-native partner propelled by the same values and founder mindset that have helped CloudStratex become one of the fastest-growing technology advisory services companies in the UK. Brillio's global reach, diverse industry experience, and entrepreneurial culture will allow us to unlock the benefits of scale and a broader portfolio of digital skills, services, and solutions, which are critical for us to drive future growth and provide greater opportunities for our clients."

Also Read | Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks CSK to Beat LSG in IPL 2023 Match 45.

CloudStratex provides cloud infrastructure advisory services to clients in the UK and Europe. Founded in 2019, it is one of the fastest-growing private IT companies in the UK, and was ranked 27th in the Sunday Times 100 list in 2022. CloudStratex has partnerships with ServiceNow (recognised as the 2023 ServiceNow EMEA Premier Partner of the Year), Microsoft, and AWS. The company employs more than 170 technology and consulting professionals, based primarily in the UK. It serves more than 15 Global 2000 multinational companies.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Brillio is the partner of choice for many Fortune 1000 companies seeking to turn disruption into a competitive advantage through innovative digital adoption. Backed by Bain Capital, Brillio is one of the fastest growing digital technology service providers. We help clients harness the transformative potential of the four superpowers of technology: cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and mobility. Born digital in 2014, we apply our expertise in customer experience solutions, data analytics and AI, digital infrastructure and security, and platform and product engineering to help clients quickly innovate for growth, create digital products, build service platforms, and drive smarter, data-driven performance. With 17 locations across the U.S., Romania, Canada, Mexico and India, our growing global workforce of over 6,000 Brillians blends the latest technology and design thinking with digital fluency to solve complex business problems and drive competitive differentiation for our clients. Brillio was certified by Great Place to Work in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Learn more at www.Brillio.com.

Contact:media@brillio.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)