Lucknow Super Giants get ready to host Chennai Super Kings in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 3, 2023, Wednesday. LSG in their last match nearly pulled off a win as they lost against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling encounter. The LSG vs CSK match was initially scheduled to take place on May 4 but due to Municipal Corporation election it was then rescheduled to May 3. Having lost the first meeting, LSG will be waiting to take revenge when they face Chennai at their home ground. Before the match between Lucknow and Chennai gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing a few games. IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Gets Involved in War of Words With Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq After RCB vs LSG Match.

With half of the matches of the IPL 2023 season completed, Lucknow are sitting in the third place with 10 points after registering five wins out of the nine games. Despite a loss in their previous, LSG’s hopes of reaching the playoffs. Whereas, Chennai, have also been performing well with the team having registered five wins out of the nine games played. Chennai also lost their last game but it does not hamper their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Lucknow and Chennai, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between LSG and CSK, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Lucknow and Chennai is Chennai. Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq Abuse Each Other During Heated Altercation Moments Before Gautam Gambhir Jumped in (Watch Video).

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 match between LSG and CSK. (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Chennai Super Kings side are the favourites with 54% winning chance and it is also justified, given their form and performance in the previous matches and also they have beaten Lucknow earlier this season. The prediction further states that Lucknow have got 46% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a one-sided encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect the contest to be dominated by Chennai. However, there is also possibility that Lucknow may also pull off a win against Chennai, provided if Chennai put up their best performance.

