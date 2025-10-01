PNN

New Delhi [India], October 1: Festivals are more than celebrations; they are also about creating unforgettable moments with family and friends. Some of these precious moments with our loved ones are enjoyed together, in front of a TV. These could include watching a classic film together, enjoying a live garba stream, or simply watching festive specials. A high-quality television would surely elevate this experience. And this festive season, upgrading to a smart, feature-rich TV is easier than ever.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Attends RSS Centenary Celebrations in Delhi, Says 'Sangh Is Virtuous Incarnation of Eternal National Consciousness' (Watch Video).

Bajaj Finserv makes festive upgrades effortless

Buying a new TV no longer needs you to dip into your savings or delay plans. Bajaj Finserv's financing options empower you to bring home your dream TV with zero stress. Simply walk into one of 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000 cities in India, choose your preferred model, and complete the purchase with ease.

Also Read | Has Deepika Padukone's Role in Atlee's 'AA22xA6' With Allu Arjun Been Reduced Due to Shorter Work Hours? Here's the Truth Behind the Rumours.

Using the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh, you can spread the cost of your new TV into manageable EMIs. Tenure options ranging from 3 to 60 months allow you to choose a plan that suits your budget. Select models even come with zero down payment offers--meaning you can take home your new TV without paying anything up front.

Top-selling TVs this festive season and their Easy EMI offers

Modern televisions offer more than just bigger screens. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, smart connectivity, and immersive sound, they bring cinema-quality entertainment into the living room. Here are some of the most popular models available with Bajaj Finserv's Easy EMI plans:

Croma 109 cm (43 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (CREL043UGL024650)

* Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,803/month* Price: Rs. 39,000* Main feature: Dolby Audio and bezel-less 4K display for immersive viewing and sound

LG 108 cm (43 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (LG 4K UHD LED 43UQ7350PTA)

* Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,830/month* Price: Rs. 39,490* Main feature: a5 Gen5 AI Processor with HDR10 and Filmmaker Mode for cinema-like clarity

Panasonic 109.22 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV (TH43PX740DX)

* Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,935/month* Price: Rs. 34,829* Main feature: Hexa Chroma Drive and Dolby Digital with built-in Chromecast for vibrant visuals and smart streaming

Samsung 138 cm (55 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA55DU7000KLXL)

* Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 2,833/month* Price: Rs. 61,600* Main feature: Crystal Processor 4K with Motion Xcelerator and Q-Symphony for smooth visuals and synchronised sound

Sony 139 cm (55 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (K-55S30 IN512640101)

* Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 4,097/month* Price: Rs. 1,18,900* Main feature: 4K HDR Processor X1™ with Triluminos Pro and Dolby Vision for lifelike colour and contrast

Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

Two smart ways to finance your TV upgrade

Bajaj Finserv offers two convenient financing options to make festive shopping seamless:

Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan

1. Loan amount up to Rs. 5 lakh2. Flexible tenure from 3 to 60 months3. Zero down payment on select models4. Quick approval with mobile verification

Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

1. Pre-approved digital card with a limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh2. Instant issuance for eligible customers3. Accepted at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores and online platforms4. Zero down payment on select products5. Tenure options from 3 to 60 months

With this card, you can shop for your preferred TV with a simple swipe--no paperwork, no delays. It is accepted at leading electronics retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales, as well as online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Maximise savings with the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator

To make festive shopping even smarter, Bajaj Finserv offers the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator--a powerful tool that combines all available offers to show you the best value.

Here is how it works:

1. Visit the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website2. Select the TV category and preferred brand3. Enter your budget to view matching models4. Instantly view savings from brand discounts, store offers, and EMI benefits5. Locate the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store with your chosen TV

This tool ensures you do not miss out on any festive deals, making it easier to upgrade your home entertainment setup.

This festive atmosphere deserves a stunning visual and auditory experience to match your celebrations. A high-quality smart television brings a world of visually stunning entertainment to your home, making every moment with your loved ones come alive. With the flexible financing options and the savings maximisation offered by Bajaj Finserv, you can upgrade your TV without overspending.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with a significant presence in both urban and rural India.

It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India. On a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global Ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)