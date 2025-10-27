New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): India's broadband user base continued its steady climb, reaching 995.63 million at the end of September 2025, up from 989.58 million in August, according to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This marks a monthly growth rate of 0.61 per cent, reflecting the expanding digital footprint across both urban and rural areas.

The growth in broadband connections came alongside a rise in overall telephone and wireless subscriptions, signaling sustained momentum in India's telecommunications sector. TRAI's report, based on data from 1,392 operators, shows that total telephone subscribers grew from 1,224.54 million at the end of August to 1,228.94 million at the end of September 2025, a 0.36 per cent increase.

As of 30th September 2025, the top five Wireless (Fixed wireless and mobile) Access Broadband Service Providers in India collectively held a market share of 99.99 per cent. TRAI data shows Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. leadin the list with 492.27 million subscribers. Bharti Airtel Ltd. follows in second place with 300.62 million subscribers. Vodafone Idea Ltd. ranks third with 127.77 million subscribers, while Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) occupies the fourth spot with 30.31 million subscribers. The fifth position is held by IBus Virtual Network Services Private Limited, which serves 0.12 million subscribers.

Wireless services, which continue to dominate India's telecom landscape, also registered a notable uptick. The number of wireless (mobile and fixed wireless access) subscribers rose from 1,178.03 million in August to 1,182.32 million in September, reflecting a 0.36 per cent monthly growth. Urban wireless connections increased from 645.27 million to 647.47 million, while rural subscriptions grew from 532.76 million to 534.85 million during the same period. The wireless tele-density improved slightly from 83.12 per cent to 83.36 per cent.

Wireline connections, though forming a smaller part of the overall subscriber base, also showed improvement. The total wireline subscriber base increased marginally from 46.51 million in August to 46.61 million in September 2025, registering a 0.23 per cent growth. The overall wireline tele-density rose from 3.28 per cent to 3.29 per cent. Public sector units, BSNL, MTNL, and APSFL, together accounted for 20.38 per cent of the total wireline market.

With increases across broadband, wireline, and wireless segments, India's overall tele-density rose from 86.40 per cent in August to 86.65 per cent in September 2025. Urban tele-density reached 134.76 per cent, while rural tele-density stood at 59.52 per cent. (ANI)

