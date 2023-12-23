VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 23: BRYT India, a pioneer in cutting-edge technology, has set a new benchmark in photography solutions with the unveiling of its latest products--the SD Card V90 and CFX Cards. Designed with professional photographers in mind, these state-of-the-art cards offer unprecedented speed and reliability for capturing high-resolution images and 4K videos.

BRYT India has emerged as a leading brand in India's memory and storage industries, celebrated for its range of high-grade memory solutions. The company's focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has propelled it to the top 10 brands in the country. With a comprehensive product lineup, including SSDs, pen drives, DRAM, micro-SD, and IC, Bryt India ensures customers receive reliable, durable, and high-performing products.

SD Card V90 USH II: The SD Card V90, available in capacities ranging from 64GB to 512GB, boasts an impressive Read Speed of 300 and Write Speed of 300. Ideal for professionals seeking swift data transfer capabilities, this card ensures unparalleled performance.

CFX Cards: With a Read Speed of 1900 and Write Speed of 1800, the CFX Cards, also available in capacities from 64GB to 512GB, are tailored for professional photographers engaged in wedding and high intensity shooting scenarios. These cards provide the speed and capacity required for a seamless workflow.

Ideal for Professional Photographers: Meticulously crafted to meet the specific needs of professional photographers, the SD Card V90 and CFX Cards excel in wedding photography and high need shooting situations, delivering the performance and reliability that photographers demand.

Strengthens Bryt's Photo Channel Lineup: The launch of the SD Card V90 and CFX Cards reinforces Bryt India's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for the photography community. This expansion solidifies Bryt India's position as a leader in the photography technology space.

"We are thrilled to introduce these high-performance products that cater to the unique requirements of professional photographers," said Mukesh Jha, Country Head at Bryt India. "The SD Card V90 and CFX Cards represent our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that empower photographers to capture and create without limitations."

The SD Card V90 and CFX Cards, available in capacities ranging from 64GB to 512GB, are now available for purchase through authorized Bryt India distributors and retail partners.

