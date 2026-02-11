Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): BSE Index Services Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of two new G-Sec Indices, namely, BSE 4-8 Year G-Sec Index and BSE 8-13 Year G-Sec Index.

These Indices are reconstituted Monthly, have a base value of 100, with the first value date as 31st August 2015, and are weighted by Turnover and Outstanding Amount.

Also Read | TMC Takes Separate Route From Congress on Impeachment of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

BSE 4-8 Year G-Sec Index seeks to measure the performance of the top 3 most liquid Government Securities with residual maturity between 4-8 years and have outstanding issuance exceeding Rs 7500 Crore, BSE Index Services said in a statement.

While the BSE 8-13 Year G-Sec Index seeks to measure the performance of the top 3 most liquid Government Securities with residual maturity between 8-13 years and have outstanding issuance exceeding Rs 7,500 Crore, it added.

Also Read | How To Download Ayushman Card Online?.

These new indices can be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs and Index Funds. It can also be used for benchmarking of PMS strategies, MF schemes and fund portfolios.

Investors can now access a broader spectrum of market opportunities, further enriching their investment strategies with this latest addition to BSE's suite of indices. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)