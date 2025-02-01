New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Aimed at diversifying crops and attaining self-reliance or Atmanirbharta, the government is set to launch a six-year pulses mission, with a particular focus on tur, urad, and masoor.

India is a large consumer and grower of pulses and it meets a portion of its consumption needs through imports.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Budget for 2025-26, said her government will now launch a six-year "Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses" with a special in those three varieties of pulses.

"Central agencies (NAFED and NCCF) will be ready to procure these three pulses, as much as offered during the next four years from farmers who register with these agencies and enter into agreements," the finance minister said.

The government is already implementing a National Mission for Edible Oilseed to achieve Atmanirbhrata in edible oils.

"Our farmers have the capability to grow enough for our needs and more," the finance minister asserted.

"Ten years ago, we made concerted efforts and succeeded in achieving near self-sufficiency in pulses. Farmers responded to the need by increasing the cultivated area by 50 per cent and Government arranged for procurement and remunerative prices. Since then, with rising incomes and better affordability, our consumption of pulses has increased significantly," she said, explaining the need for the new mission.

India primarily consumes chana, Masur, urad, Kabuli chana, and tur pulses.

Despite several measures, including various incentives to farmers, India is still dependent on imports of pulses for its domestic requirements. Pulses imports have almost doubled in 2023-24 to USD 3.74 billion.

Despite being a significant producer of pulses, India's production has not kept pace with demand, leading to a rise in imports. The imports are done from Myanmar, Australia, Russia, Canada, and besides from some African countries.

Pulses production in India has increased from 16.3 million tonnes during 2015-16 to 24.5 million tonnes during 2023-24, but the demand also went up in the meantime.

In another decision, the government decided that the loan limit under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme will be enhanced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for loans taken through the KCC.

Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) facilitate short term loans for 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers as of March 2024.

The Kisan Credit Card scheme aims at providing adequate and timely credit to farmers. (ANI)

