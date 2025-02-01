Mumbai, February 1: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled her eighth consecutive Union Budget on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The income tax rebates introduced in this budget have quickly become the biggest talking point. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that under the new tax regime, individuals earning up to INR 12 lakh would not be obliged to pay taxes. Let’s take a look at the new income tax regime and compare it with the old one.

Income tax in India follows a slab system, where different income ranges are taxed at varying rates. As an individual's income rises, the tax rate increases accordingly. This progressive system ensures fairness in taxation. The income tax slabs are updated periodically, usually with each annual budget.

New Income Tax Slab

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the new income tax slabs in the Union Budget 2025. The revised tax slabs under the new regime are as follows:

Income Range (In INR) Income Tax Rate (%) Up to INR4,00,000 0% INR 4,00,001 to INR 8,00,000 5% INR 8,00,001 to INR 12,00,000 10% INR 12,00,001 to INR 16,00,000 15% NR16,00,001 to INR 20,00,000 20% INR 20,00,001 to INR 24,00,000 25% AboveINR 24,00,000 30%

Current Income Tax Slab

Income Range (In INR) Income Tax Rate (%) Up to INR 3,00,000 0% INR 3,00,001 to INR 7,00,000 5% INR 7,00,001 to INR 10,00,000 10% INR 10,00,001 to INR 12,00,000 15% INR 12,00,001 to INR 15,00,000 20% INR 15,00,001 and above 30%

In conclusion, the new income tax slabs introduced in Budget 2025 bring notable changes, offering lower rates and eliminating taxes for lower income brackets. These reforms contrast with the old and new regimes by simplifying tax compliance, reducing the tax burden on middle-income earners, and boosting household savings and consumption.

