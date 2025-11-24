PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 24: Deakin University today reinforced its deep and longstanding commitment to India-Australia creative collaboration by formalising a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), Mumbai. The announcements were made alongside the special screening of 'My Melbourne' at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held at Goa last Friday.

Also Read | Is 3I/ATLAS Spinning? New Footage Raises Questions About Interstellar Comet, Check All Viral Claims.

The milestones underscore the accelerating creative synergy between the two nations, reflecting a new era of meaningful people-to-people engagement and shared artistic ambition.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "At Deakin, we are proud to deepen our engagement with India's leading creative and media institutions. The collaboration with IICT brings together Deakin's global expertise in digital, design and creative technologies with India's vibrant creative ecosystem. Through joint programs, research, and mobility initiatives, we aim to create world-class learning experiences that prepare students and professionals for the next generation of opportunities in creative industries."

Also Read | After Smriti Mandhana's Father Suffers Health Scare, Fiance Palash Muchhal Also Hospitalised; Wedding Festivities Halted Amid Family Emergency.

The new partnership marks a significant step in expanding bilateral cooperation across film, digital media, design, and emerging creative technologies. It seeks to progress joint academic initiatives, collaborative research, professional training, and opportunities for student and faculty mobility. It also opens pathways for industry-led learning and innovation connected to Deakin's GIFT City Campus, India's first international branch campus under NEP 2020.

Ms Victoria Duckett, Associate Dean, International & Engagement, Deakin University, conveyed Deakin's optimistic outlook, saying, "The connection that Deakin University and IICT celebrate through the partnership is exciting: it takes the creative industries and cutting-edge technologies, and proposes the creative industries as the bridge for transnational connection and exchange. What this highlights is education, in all its manifold possibilities. I can think of no more impactful way to demonstrate our shared commitment to strengthening and growing Australia-India relations."

The larger aim of the collaboration focuses on aligning Australia's strengths in screen production, immersive media, and creative education with India's rapidly growing creative economy and global cultural influence. The partnership is designed to support a future-ready creative workforce and strengthen cross-border knowledge exchange.

The festival featured the screening of 'My Melbourne', a collaborative anthology created in partnership with Mind Blowing Films, celebrating multiculturalism, contemporary storytelling, and the lived experiences of diverse communities and the Indian diaspora in Australia.

Envisioned and produced by Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, the movie illustrates the power of film to build deeper cultural understanding, an ethos that sits at the heart of Deakin's engagement with India.

The Director, IFFM and Founder/Director, Mind Blowing Films, Ms Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, "The partnership represents one of the most ambitious India-Australia film initiatives to date. Through shared festivals, industry ties, educational pathways, and expanded distribution, the collaboration announced at the IFFI lay the groundwork of the Indo-Australian screen ecosystem."

Together, the events reflect a shared vision, using creativity, education, and storytelling as powerful bridges between Australia and India, while enabling the next generation of filmmakers, designers, and digital creators to thrive in global creative industries.

About Deakin University:

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research, and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set up operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant education and research culture.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830615/Deakin_IFFI.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)