In an unexpected turn of events, Indian women’s cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana’s wedding celebrations came to a sudden halt after her father, Mr. Srinivas Mandhana, was rushed to the hospital following heart attack-like symptoms. The emotional incident occurred just hours before the star batter was set to tie the knot with music composer Palash Muchhal in her hometown, Sangli, Maharashtra. Palash Muchhal Proposes to Smriti Mandhana at India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Winning Venue, Adorable Video Goes Viral.

Smriti Mandhana’s Father Hospitalised

According to reports, an ambulance was immediately called to the wedding venue after Mr. Mandhana complained of severe chest pain around 1:30 PM. The family’s doctor, Dr. Naman Shah, confirmed that he was suffering from angina, a condition that causes chest pain due to reduced blood flow to the heart. “At around 1.30 PM, Mr. Srinivas Mandhana got left-sided chest pain, we call it ‘angina’ in medical terms. As the symptoms surfaced, his son called me, we sent an ambulance, he was shifted to hospital. We found out in ECG and other reports that cardiac enzymes are elevated, hence we need to keep him in observation,” Dr. Shah told PTI.

Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Halted

He further added, “Blood pressure is also elevated, efforts are on to lower it. The whole team is monitoring. If the situation exacerbates, we will have to do angiography. Smriti and her family are in contact with us.” Just as the family began coping with the sudden health emergency, Smriti’s fiance Palash Muchhal also had to be taken to a private hospital. NDTV sources revealed that the music composer developed a viral infection and severe acidity, leading to discomfort. Thankfully, his condition was not serious, and he was discharged soon after receiving treatment. The week-long celebration in Sangli had been in full swing before these unforeseen events. But once Smriti’s father was hospitalised, the cricketer reportedly refused to go ahead with the ceremony in his absence, deciding instead to stay by his side. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Pre-Wedding Celebrations: Couple-To-Be Turn Captains for Fun Cricket Match Ahead of Their Big Day (Watch Videos)

Smriti Mandhana Postpones Wedding

The family has now postponed all wedding rituals indefinitely, with future plans depending on Mr. Mandhana’s recovery. As Dr. Shah shared, “If Mr. Mandhana makes the required progress, he could be discharged today.” Fans and well-wishers from both the cricket and music industries have been sending prayers and support to Smriti and Palash during this difficult time.

