Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bureau, the leading full-stack identity decisioning platform, today announced the appointment of three senior leaders to its executive team. Albert Roux joins as the Global Head of Product, Sandesh GS as the Global Head of Technology, and Jean Creech Avent as the Global Head of Marketing.

The company, which emerged from stealth mode in December 2021, has tripled its customer base and employee workforce, fueling its strong momentum. "We're actively executing on our strategic vision to create a world where every online identity and transaction is trusted," said Bureau Founder and CEO Ranjan R. Reddy. "Each of the new leaders were selected due to their deep domain expertise, global perspective, functional area experience, and reputations for delivering results. This will be a break-out year for us as we move to the next level of our strategic growth plan."

Combined, the three new executives bring over 50 years of leadership, industry, and domain experience that will support the company's expansion plans, accelerate product development and drive continued customer growth.

Roux brings over 16 years of experience in product management and research and development roles, including expertise in fraud, identity verification, fintech and e-commerce. "I am delighted to join Bureau and take charge of the team's efforts in developing groundbreaking solutions across identity, fraud, and risk," said Roux. "I am impressed by the company's notable growth in the APAC region and emerging markets and their ambitions for worldwide expansion. The company has developed cutting-edge solutions for identity verification and fraud prevention that are ahead of the curve in technology and effectiveness. Given my background, I am particularly thrilled with Bureau's focus in these areas. I am convinced that the potential for growth in this industry is immense, and I believe Bureau has a strategic advantage to seize this opportunity."

Meanwhile, Sandesh, a seasoned tech leader with more than 16 years of experience, will lead the development and execution of the company's technology strategy. Speaking on his new role, Sandesh added, "I am thrilled to be a part of Bureau and its mission to protect and accelerate digital customer journeys. It's heartening to see the number of capabilities Bureau has developed in the last 12 months. I look forward to collaborating with the team to quickly iterate and scale Bureau's tech stack through rapid innovation that would set benchmarks in the industry and surpass our clients' expectations. "

Creech Avent, a global marketing leader with over 25 years of experience in marketing, branding and communications, has spent more than half of her career in identity, fraud prevention, and risk and compliance. In her new role, she will lead the company's ongoing expansion efforts and reinforce Bureau's distinct leadership position on the global stage. "Bureau's mighty team as well as its prioritisation of and commitment to innovation attracted me to this opportunity," said Creech Avent. "The company's platform is ingenious in its application of AI to discern good identities from bad, prevent fraud, and reduce risks. The automated workflows and advanced decisioning capabilities simplify the entire process for anti-fraud professionals. This space has been ripe for disruption for years, and Bureau is leading the way."

Founded in 2020, Bureau now serves some of the most recognisable digital and regulated institutions in the world, including companies in the fintech, financial services, crypto, iGaming, and e-commerce sectors. Learn more here.

Bureau's no-code identity decisioning platform powers seamless customer onboarding and fraud-free customer interactions for online businesses. Incorporated in 2020, Bureau is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in India and Singapore. Over 100 digital companies have trusted Bureau's comprehensive identity and fraud decisioning solutions. Please visit www.bureau.id for more information.

