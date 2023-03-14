Jeffrey Marsh is a non-binary social media influencer who has been called out for their grooming videos. The woman named Shamirun Nessa, who spoke about Jeffrey Marsh, is now getting death threats and being called transphobic by the community. As the discussions around Marsh grows, we tell you who Jeffrey Marsh is and what the grooming controversy is. Who Is Andrew Tate? From His Misogynist Views To Reason Behind His Popularity, Know Everything About Controversial Social Media Influencer.

Who Is Jeffrey Marsh?

Jeffrey Marsh is a 45-year-old American writer, actor, activist, and social media personality who was the first person to identify as non-binary on national television. They have been making several TikTok videos advocating LGBTQ rights and mental health. The nature of some of these videos is questionable, and they have been accused of ‘grooming’ young children. Grooming is when someone builds a relationship or trusting bond with children to manipulate and exploit them later. Jeffrey Marsh, in their videos, has been asking children to go ‘no contact’ with their parents repeatedly. Did Hailey Bieber Shade Selena Gomez in New Instagram Story? Model Accused of Doing So After Posting Solo Version of 'Calm Down'.

Shamirun Nessa, a UK-based influencer, spotted Jeffrey Marsh’s grooming behaviour and posted about it on her social media. Ever since, she has been targeted for being transphobic. In another video that she posted recently, she revealed that she has been getting emails about death threats, and her address has been made public. A lot of people are now tweeting in support of Shamirun.

Here’s the Video of Shamirun Nessa Calling Our Jeffrey Marsh:

SHE STOOD HER GROUND! She got an unfathomable amount of hate, and she stood her ground. This is what protecting children looks like. A million props to this brave lady.#jeffreymarsh pic.twitter.com/BtHxXWg12j — Right Side of History™️ (@xxclusionary) March 1, 2023

Here’s Shamirun Nessa Revealing the Threats:

The trans community are threatening this woman and her children because she called out Jeffrey Marsh for being a sexual predator and pedophile. She’s now going to be silent. The community is sick. pic.twitter.com/dBGm4HuhfN — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) March 12, 2023

Shamirun’s first video also received a lot of racist hate from the trans community, saying the videos Jeffrey makes are not for young children. But it was soon pointed out by other users about his referencing to going no contact with parents. He also has videos in which he encourages children to get away from ‘toxic’ parents.

Here Are Some of the Videos:

Jeffrey Marsh to Kids: “Going no contact…I want to encourage you…you’re going to love it.” All of this Tiktokers videos are directly addressed to kids, encouraging them to cut off their family. Why? So they are vulnerable and cut off from safety. @againstgrmrs pic.twitter.com/avewQeZN7q — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 4, 2023

"... It's been going on for eight years now and here's the proof of it..." Credit: momsformen pic.twitter.com/n8sDYze0NI — ⚔️ Aslan Bey |Y| ⚔️ (@Aslan_Bey_1) March 9, 2023

People are noticing the problematic behaviour and calling them out as predatory. Several of them have questioned Jeffrey’s reasoning behind the things he says. Jeffrey Marsh is a verified creator and has over 400K followers on his Instagram. Post the controversy, they deleted all the videos from TikTok and even made the account private.

For now, there seems to be more support pouring in for Shamirun Nessa, who announced that she would no more like to say anything on the matter since she has received threats. Whether any action would be taken against Marsh remains to be seen.

