PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE], February 22: Bybit, one the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is delighted to introduce a brand-new gamified reward hub - Airdrop Arcade, a next-generation platform where gamification meets airdrop excitement for all Web3 users. Furthermore, Bybit Web3 will partner with industry heavyweight, Solana to feature $120,000 in airdrops starting Feb. 29.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Likely To Launch on March 4: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Airdrop Arcade is a quest-to-earn airdrop platform designed to redefine user interaction and rewarding mechanisms across a wide array of blockchains and decentralized application (DApp) projects. By providing a seamless experience within the Bybit Web3 ecosystem, it offers interactive reward-earning quests for emerging projects, immersing users in the world of decentralization.

Crypto Reward Sniping Now Made Effortless

Also Read | Delhi High Court Disposes Appeal Against Single Judge's Rejection of Restraining Order on BharatPe's Grover Over Unpaid Shares: Report.

Airdrop Arcade addresses the industry's need for an engaging and simplified way to access upcoming Web3 and token opportunities. By consolidating numerous opportunities and participation mechanics into one accessible app, Airdrop Arcade removes the hassle of finding rewarding airdrops, making the process of accumulating crypto rewards both effortless and enjoyable.

Gamification that Makes Crypto Acquisition Accessible

Inspired by mobile games, Airdrop Arcade offers a gamified environment with multiple levels and quests, allowing users to focus on the fun of progressing through different stages and growing their crypto asset portfolio across various tokens and chains. It is designed for beginners and airdrop hunters, by curating high-potential opportunities, presented as guided quests that they can choose in the Arcade.

Designed to Reduce Barriers like High Gas Fees, and Complex App Management

Airdrop Arcade simplifies the participation process with clear guidance, offering curated selections of new projects, abundant bonuses, and free NFTs. Rewards earned from interactive quests with DApps, such as token airdrops and NFT rewards, are conveniently distributed to the user's Bybit wallet.

Airdrop Arcade enables users to complete tasks to enjoy exclusive crypto airdrops. Additionally, users can participate in on-chain interactions to win airdrops from initial chain token launches such as Dymension, Scroll, LayerZero, and others.

"Our vision with Airdrop Arcade is to demystify the world of Web3 and provide a seamless gateway for users to earn rewards while engaging with innovative blockchain networks," said Ben Zhou, co-founder, and CEO of Bybit. "We're committed to offering our users new avenues to participate in the crypto market, and Airdrop Arcade is a great way to access the opportunities of Web3."

#Bybit #TheCryptoArk #BybitWeb3

About Bybit Web3Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 800,000 wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 20 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343229/Image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311075/Bybit_Web3_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)