Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 16 (ANI/PNN): The o2h Group, a company based out of Ahmedabad, India and Cambridge, UK, which has a track record of nurturing and investing in emerging life science and tech companies, hosted the 5th edition o2h Collaborative Innovation Conference in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The conference brought together participants from the fields of science, technology, arts, non-profit, investment, media, government, and big business.

The o2h collaborative innovation conference covered a range of topics, including investment strategies, decentralised science and blockchain, public policy, technology, business strategy, company responsibility, and more. The discussions at the conference, however, were not just related to subjects covering science and technology, but also much broader people, societal and environmental issues.

Sunil Parekh, Senior Strategy Advisor at Zydus and Jubilant, Priya Mande, COO and Board Director at PsiOxus Therapeutics, Abhay Mangaldas Founder of The House of Mangaldas Girdhardas, Nirmit Kothari, Director at Deloitte, Megha Bhatt, Founder of SciKnowTech, Akshay Gupta, racing driver turned entrepreneur, and Tanmay Bhatt of Astronomy Club were among the national and international speakers who shared their insights at the conference.

Prashant Shah, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of the o2h group, said: "We love seeding new ideas in o2h in life science, tech and green innovation so we can impact human and planet health. As we know it's not always the biggest companies, financiers and governments alone that drive innovation and creativity but by working genuinely collaboratively with the changemakers, dreamers, entrepreneurs, scientists, techies, artists, academics, journalists, experts, activists, residents and small investors, in cultures, that give generously to the nurturing of their clusters, that we can make a difference."

The o2h group believes that by working with others, and using 'all the brains' we create opportunities for convergence and the cross-fertilisation of ideas across boundaries where we can spur real innovation that shapes the future, and also powers an economy. We are passionate about playing our part in the creation of a community of changemakers and innovators connecting the ecosystems of Ahmedabad, Cambridge, UK and the USA East Coast & West Coast.

The vision of o2h group is to be the best at seeding new ideas in life science, technology and green innovation by co-investing, co-creating and co-executing across boundaries. It seeds new ideas by triaging funding, execution and incubation. It has an impressive track record of breakthrough innovations in people, processes, and technologies over the past decade.

