New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Campus hiring has rebounded in the financial year 2025 with a 15 per cent increase in companies' hiring budgets and about a 3.91 per cent salary hike offered to future-ready students, according to the latest report by Deloitte.

Deloitte's Campus Workforce Trends: Placement cycle 2025 reveals rising confidence in future-ready talents.

Speaking on the survey, Neelesh Gupta, Partner, Deloitte India, said, "We are witnessing a fundamental redefinition of campus hiring, one where skill alignment, early engagement and long-term retention are no longer isolated strategies but interconnected levers of sustainable talent development."

As per the survey, the employers are doubling down on skill-first strategies fuelled by technology and purpose, from smarter screening to stronger retention. As a result, campus attrition has dropped by 300 basis points in FY25, reflecting more substantial alignment between talent potential and business needs.

Gupta added, "The future will belong to organisations that embed purpose, adaptability and trust into every stage of the early-career journey, creating not just jobs, but meaningful and sustainable careers,".

The survey says that organisations are recalibrating how they engage and retain young talent in a tech-forward world to minimise the campus-to-corporate acclimatisation period. Internships are being reimagined through behavioural assessments, learning agility, technical assessments, cultural alignment and digital DNA as pivots to early-career development.

These shifts deliver measurable outcomes as Pre-Placement Offer (PPO) conversions have surged by 24 per cent in FY25, reflecting a more deliberate, skill-aligned and future-focused approach to nurturing next-gen talent.

In response to the widening gap between academic output and industry needs, the survey reveals a strategic shift in early-career hiring, favouring a skills-first, AI-enhanced and outcome-centric approach over conventional credentials.

A compelling 87 per cent of engineers surveyed are actively pursuing upskilling opportunities to stay competitive in an evolving tech landscape. Cybersecurity and robotics are the top-paying tech skills in campus placements, offering 10-20 cent pay premiums.

In management, social selling and agile skills command similar pay advantages. Even with this emphasis, 1 in 3 organisations believe their employees have a limited understanding of the skills required for career growth.

The report observed that Karnataka's capital, Bangalore, has emerged as the most preferred work location for the fifth consecutive year by campus graduates, followed by Hyderabad, which replaces Delhi (NCR) in 2025.

The survey reveals that the technology sector remains the top choice among students, followed by Financial Services (FS). Consumer products and manufacturing are preferred towards the end. Among the top two career choices, MBA graduates opt for management consultants and product managers, while fresh tech graduates prefer software development engineer and data scientist roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)