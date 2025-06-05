South American giants Brazil national football team are set to clash with an in-form, second-placed Ecuador national football team in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match. Brazil are currently placed fourth and have lost terribly against Argentina in their last outing, suffering a 4-1 defeat. In that match, one of the biggest Brazilian footballers of the generation, Neymar Junior was left out. The Ecuador vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be the 15th fixture for both nations in the concerned phase. Neymar Jr Reacts to Idea of Joining Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami, Says, 'Football is Full of Surprises'.

The Ecuador vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is scheduled to be played on Friday, June 6, 2025. Brazil are under new head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who just left Real Madrid CF after an illustrious tenure. In his first outing with the new side, Carlo Ancelotti would definitely want big players like Vinicius & Neymar Jr in his side to leave a good first impression. The Ecuador vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil, Ecuador, from 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Is Neymar Jr Playing in Ecuador vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match?

The star forward Neymar Jr was very much expected to be a part of Carlo Ancelotti's first side, but he has been left out of the squad, citing injury issues. So, Neymar Jr will not be playing in the Ecuador vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match at the Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil. A Look at How Carlo Ancelotti’s Move From Real Madrid to Brazil National Football Team Got Awkward.

Carlo Ancelotti might go with a 4-2-3-1 formation for his first match as head coach of the Brazil football team. Selecao might start with Richarlison as the lone striker, Cunha as the false no. 9, and Raphinha, Vinicius Jr. as wingers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).