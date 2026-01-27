Panjim (Goa) [India], January 27 (ANI): Canada has pitched itself as a reliable partner for supplying energy to India. Canadia Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson who is in India for the India Energy Week said Canada is committed to supplying energy to India, asserting that his country will never use energy for "coercion."

Canada is one of the world's largest energy producers.

"It is a changing world we live in, and energy is at the centre of that. I'm here because, like you, the way to resist that change is to build multilateral relationships and to double down on diversification of supply," the Canadian minister said, speaking at the India Energy Week 2026.

Referring to the US, which has imposed tariffs on countries that import oil from Russia, the Canadian minister said his country is opposed to the view that "might makes right."

"We're not going to live in a world where might makes right. We're not going to live in a world where the strongest put tariffs on everyone else," he said during a discussion at IEW 2026.

Instead, he said Canada believes in free trade and trusted relationships. He said that diversifying energy needs was key.

"We relied on one supplier for natural gas, and that was a very strategic blunder. We can never let that happen again. We need to diversify our supply." Canada used to provide 98% of its energy to one customer. We are committed to diversifying our supply," he said.

The Canadian minister also said his country is committed to supplying critical minerals to India.

"Canada is a great supplier of those critical minerals, and we'll be talking about that, and a number of our companies are here at this conference to both help you develop your own critical minerals, but where we have ones to share to help you with energy transition, we will be doing that," he assured.

He reiterated that he believes that the world we want to live in is one where "we're going to trade with everyone.

"We will never use our energy for coercion. We believe middle powers should work together to resist hegemony, and that's why I'm here," he said. (ANI)

