Thiruvananthapuram, January 27: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-504 weekly lottery of today, January 27, in a short while. The live proceedings are being held at Gorky Bhavan in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, where winners are selected via a transparent manual machine to ensure total fairness. As a staple of the state's gaming culture, the Sthree Sakthi SS-504 lottery draw sees massive participation across all fourteen districts, offering a wide range of lower-tier rewards alongside the top prize. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Sthree Sakthi SS-504 weekly lottery.

Lottery enthusiasts taking part in Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-504 weekly lottery draw can visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results of today's lucky draw. Participants must remember that Kerala lottery results and the winning numbers of Sthree Sakthi SS-504 weekly lottery will be declared once the draw is completed. Wondering where and how to check Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-504 weekly lottery results? Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-39 Lottery Result of 25.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

The Kerala lottery results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-504 weekly lottery will be announced from 3:00 PM onwards. To check the results and winning numbers of Karunya Plus KN-606 weekly lottery, lottery enthusiasts can visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net. Lottery players can also watch the live telecast of Sthree Sakthi SS-504 weekly lottery below to know the winning ticket numbers of Thursday's lucky draw. Draw results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-504 weekly lottery will be available from 3:00 PM onwards. Participants can verify their ticket numbers by visiting official portals such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 27, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

For those who prefer to follow live action as it happens, an online telecast of Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-504 weekly lottery has been provided above, which will provide instant updates on the winning numbers. Some of the trending keywords used by Kerala lottery players include "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "kerala lottery live result sthree-sakthi", "STHREE-SAKTHI 27/01/2026 live today", "Kerala Lottery Result Today","STHREE-SAKTHI 27/01/2026", "STHREE-SAKTHI SS-504 live today", "Keralalotteries.com STHREE-SAKTHI 27/01/2026" and "STHREE-SAKTHI SS-504 kerala lottery result".

Claiming a prize for the Sthree Sakthi SS-504 lottery depends on the amount you’ve won. Winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS-504 weekly lottery have 30 days to claim their prizes.

