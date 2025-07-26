VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 26: As Indian roads become increasingly challenging, the demand for vehicle protection solutions that can withstand harsh environments has surged. Recognising these unique conditions, Aegis PPF has developed its advanced paint protection films (PPF) specifically made to survive the subcontinent's driving realities.

India's diverse climate, ranging from scorching summers to monsoon rains and dusty highways, poses a rough environment for vehicle exteriors. Traditional protective films are often unable to cope with prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays, road debris, and abrasive dust. To solve this challenge, their new generation of PPF has been engineered, integrating cutting-edge materials and manufacturing techniques.

Aegis PPF is made by a triple extrusion process that ensures the film's purity and consistency, delivering a flawless finish. The infusion of Polycarbonate with TPU and that of a proprietary DuroFlex topcoat in the Aegis XG Series PPFs significantly enhances resistance to environmental and man-made hazards, making the film India's most advanced PPF, particularly well-suited for the country's demanding conditions. This topcoat not only shields against UV rays, preventing yellowing and oxidation, but also withstands impacts from flying stones, accidental dings, and even deliberate scratches.

Self-Cleaning and Self-Healing Features

The film's hydrophobic surface causes water, dirt, and grime to slide off effortlessly. Additionally, minor surface imperfections such as swirls and light scratches disappear with exposure to heat, thanks to advanced self-healing technology. These features ensure that the protective layer remains intact and visually appealing over extended periods.

A Range Tailored to Every Need

The product line offers multiple variants to suit different protection requirements. The thickest option, Eternal 400, at 400 microns, is backed by a lifetime manufacturer warranty, while other options include Aegis 300, a 300-micron PPF with a similar warranty, and Ultra 250 and Xceed, a 190-micron film with 12 and 10-year pan-India manufacturer warranties, respectively. Beyond these products, the range includes specialised films such as SPX, Armor, Matt, PRISM (coloured PPF) and SUNROOF PPF.

A Legacy of Innovation and Expansion

Since 2007, CarzSpa has grown from a single detailing studio to a network of over 125 franchises across India and Nepal. Alongside its sister brands in ceramic coatings (CrystalShield) and paint protection, it continues to lead the industry, driven by a commitment to technological advancement and customer satisfaction.

Commitment to Excellence

This latest generation of paint protection film shields vehicles against the rigours of Indian driving, maintaining their aesthetic appeal and longevity. The provision of lifetime warranties on select products reflects the company's confidence in its technology and dedication to its customers. CarzSpa is setting new benchmarks for vehicle protection with Aegis PPF, both in India and beyond.

