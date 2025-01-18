VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 18: CarDekho Group, India's auto-tech and fintech solutions provider, unveiled its transformative AI-driven innovations on the opening day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, redefining the automotive ecosystem for OEMs, dealerships, and consumers. Designed to tackle key industry challenges, these state-of-the-art solutions leverage advanced analytics, immersive AR/VR technologies, and multilingual AI voice assistants to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and deliver actionable insights.

Also Read | Narayana Murthy's Family Wealth Declines by Around INR 1,900 Crore Amid Infosys Share Price Drop.

For OEMs, CarDekho's AI tools provide superior market intelligence, immersive brand-building experiences, cost-effective marketing and optimized go-to-market strategies. Dealerships benefit from increased lead conversion rates, round-the-clock AI support, and improved inventory management, ensuring seamless operations and enhanced customer loyalty. Consumers at the heart of these innovations experience a simplified car-buying journey through personalized recommendations, virtual showrooms, instant reliable assistance, transparent transactions, and accessibility across multiple channels.

Visitors to the CarDekho exhibition immersed themselves in an engaging AI Experience Zone featuring live demonstrations, a state-of-the-art AR/VR studio, and dynamic activities showcasing the practical applications of these technologies. The solutions empower stakeholders with hyper-personalized experiences, sustainable practices, and data-driven decision-making, aligning with CarDekho's vision of creating a smarter, more inclusive, and technology-driven mobility ecosystem.

Also Read | How Online Platforms Are Shaping the Future of Entertainment.

About CarDekho Group:

Founded in 2008 by Amit Jain and Anurag Jain, CarDekho Group is one of the leading Autotech & finance solution platforms with nearly 60mn MU. CarDekho Group operates companies in Insurtech (InsuranceDekho, India's #1 B2B2C), Fintech (rupyy, one of the leading lending Fintech platforms), Shared mobility space (Revv) & also operates India's leading automobile content portals such as CarDekho.com, BikeDekho, ZigWheels, Powerdrift, etc.

CarDekho Group is committed to developing an integrated ecosystem that seamlessly connects consumers, car manufacturers, dealers, and related businesses, facilitating comprehensive access to car buying and selling. As a responsible corporate entity, the Group is dedicated to sustainable development and has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 under the United Nations framework. Furthermore, the group has adopted over five United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) in its ongoing commitment to give back to society.

The Group is backed by marquee investors like Peak XV(Sequoia), Hillhouse Capital, CapitalG, Ratan Tata Trust, Leapfrog (ESG-focused investment fund), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, amongst others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)