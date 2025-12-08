VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 8: Care ADHD, the UKs second largest provider of ADHD diagnosis and treatment and a well-established partner of the NHS, has launched its new technology and operations office in Bangalore, India. The new office was officially opened by His Majesty's Deputy Trade Commissioner - South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala. This major move is in line with the organization's long-term strategy to provide accessible and cutting-edge ADHD care through innovation. You can learn more about the company at www.careadhd.co.uk

Also Read | 2025's Fashion Revival of Smoking Campaigns and History, Which Turned Smoking Into a Revolutionary Act.

At the event marking the office opening, the His Majesty's Deputy Trade Commissioner - South Asia (Investment) toured the new office along with Care ADHD CEO Mark Pattison and Care ADHD CTO James Whitebread. The three were able to highlight not only the scale of the international expansion of Care ADHD but also the strategic decision to establish a more substantial technology presence in one of the most vibrant innovative cities of the world.

Technology Leadership Strengthened Through Bangalore Presence

Also Read | India's Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs South Africa: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs SA Cricket Match in Cuttack.

The new office in Bangalore aims to speed up the company's work on cutting-edge digital solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of ADHD. The company intends to introduce new functionalities and improve the precision of its clinical systems with the help of India's highly skilled tech workforce, while at the same time planning the next stage of growth for Duty Doctor, the virtual care business recently acquired by Care ADHD. This organization will fuel product development and empower the company to accomplish its worldwide mission of improving ADHD care by using the latest scientific methods in technology.

Mark Pattison, CEO of Care ADHD, stated that Bangalore is right at the heart of worldwide innovation and offers technological capability that is second to none. He revealed that the company's commitment to provide accurate and easy-to-understand ADHD help to patients of all ages, by all means, will be greatly strengthened when they work closely with top-notch engineers and researchers. Besides, he asserted that the new office would position the company at a higher level in the capability to provide the best-in-class assessment systems.

Advancing Digital Health Through Innovation and Collaboration

James Whitebread, Chief Technology Officer, stated that the team in Bangalore would be responsible for devising next-generation tools for ADHD treatment. The instruments would consist of novel diagnostic capabilities, sophisticated patient support modules, and the effortless integration of the virtual consultation services of Duty Doctor. He insisted that the company's move in this direction would enable it to be well-prepared for meeting the increasing global demand for top-notch digital mental health services.

HM Deputy Trade Commissioner to South Asia (Investment) and British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala, Chandru Iyer, congratulated CARE ADHD on their decision to enter the Indian market and remarked, "It is encouraging to see UK healthcare organisations expanding in India and inspiring to witness how UK-India collaboration is strengthening the mental health ecosystem, especially through digital-first solutions.

I wish the CARE ADHD team every success in their mission to provide accessible, affordable, and reliable mental healthcare, working closely with leading Indian mental health professionals."

A Strong Commitment to Global Mental Health Advancement

Care ADHD is still providing the much-needed services to thousands of people all over the UK through quick assessments, long-term treatment plans, and expert clinical care. The organization has been expanding consistently due to its evidence-based approach and adoption of digital tools which make the patient journey from the first consultation to ongoing management easy. By launching its office in Bangalore, the company is reaffirming its long-standing faith in the power of technology to bring about real change in mental health care worldwide.

This new facility has an indispensable part in the establishment of a system where medical practitioners and tech teams mutually design products that not only increase precision, but also improve patients' experience and, at the same time, decrease the number of reasons for the diagnosis of ADHD. Furthermore, the expansion signifies the growing global acknowledgment of mental health as a serious matter as well as the call for scalable solutions that unite medical knowledge and cutting-edge software development.

About Care ADHD

Care ADHD is one of the United Kingdom's most prominent providers of ADHD diagnosis and treatment services. The organization employs a team of expert clinicians and runs the yearly programs of accessible online assessments and treatments for thousands of patients. Its clinical excellence coupled with modern technology systems makes the individuals who suffer from ADHD lead better lives as they become more capable of managing their disorder.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)