New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Nitin Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated the Taxpayers' Lounge at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

A Taxpayers' Lounge has been set up by the Income Tax Department in India International Trade Fair 2022, at Pragati Maidan, which is being held from November 14 till 27.

Also Read | For Some in Crypto, an Event Like FTX’s Collapse Just Means It’s “time to Build” Again. … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

A Finance Ministry release said that the Taxpayers' Lounge aims to foster awareness about the services provided by the I-T department and to showcase its various initiatives in the areas such as digitalization, transparent taxation, online grievance redressal, e-PAN and e-filing for easing compliance.

The Taxpayers' Lounge seeks not only to educate taxpayers about various taxpayer-facilitation steps undertaken by the department in recent times but also create awareness among children and young adults about the importance of taxes in nation-building.

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday: 7 Droolworthy Pictures of the Bollywood Hunk That Deserve All Your Attention!.

Exhibits and interactive displays of the Taxpayers' Lounge highlight the tax incentives provided for startups, agriculture and allied activities, local manufacturing and cooperatives.

The Taxpayers' Lounge is also a medium for interacting with the taxpayers/stakeholders and for obtaining feedback about any issues being faced by them, the ministry said, adding that the Lounge is not only an outreach initiative but also a platform for exhibiting the Department's role as a service provider. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)