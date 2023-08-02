NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 2: CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd., the leading real estate consulting firm in India, has partnered with nasscom to launch the second edition of the largest proptech challenge in the real estate industry, 'DISRUPTECH 2.0.' The primary objective of this initiative is to highlight emerging startups that are creating innovative tech solutions to empower the real estate industry. The program will also provide mentorship and guidance from industry experts to the startup community. Additionally, the partnership aims to support startup companies and unlock the potential to transform the real estate sector through creative, inventive, and disruptive ideas. Industry estimates point to huge potential, which projects that proptech market value will touch USD 1 trillion by 2030.

Also Read | Bihar Caste Census: Caste Based Survey Resumed, Physical Survey Will Be Completed in One Week in Patna.

DISRUPTECH 2.0. was launched in June 2023 and will conclude in October 2023. The stage for inviting entries is now live through a dedicated website CBRE - Disruptech (cbredisruptech.in). The entries for the challenge will be divided into categories that would be focused on ESG, Fintech, construction technology and indigenous tech for the local market. Winners under these categories will be selected at the end of this initiative and will be recognized and mentored by CBRE experts.

Speaking on the collaboration, Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE, said, “We are excited to collaborate with nasscom for the second edition of DISRUPTECH 2.0, India's largest proptech challenge. The pandemic has emphasized the importance of technology in the real estate sector, and this initiative will enable budding startups to revolutionize the industry with their innovative solutions. We believe that this collaboration will help accelerate the growth of proptech in India and enable us to address the emerging needs of stakeholders more efficiently and effectively.”

Also Read | Tourism Earnings in Sri Lanka Surpass USD 800 Million in First Seven Months of 2023.

Speaking on the initiative, Kritika Murugesan, Senior Director 10,000 start-ups, nasscom said, “The momentous shifts in 2022 have widened the scope of proptech from property aggregators to VR platforms to on-site robotic inspections. The integration of emerging technologies has made the sector rebound from the period of lows during the pandemic to leaning heavily on technology to streamline operations for more efficient and sustainable growth. We are witnessing real-estate startups mushrooming from various sub-segments such as sales, construction, finance, and sustainability. The initiative is a positive step towards not just catalyzing a sustainable ecosystem for proptech startups in India but will also demonstrate the applications of emerging technologies and innovations that can simplify the process of property purchasing in the country.”

Click here to participate in DISRUPTECH 2.0 (or share with a proptech start-up)

nasscom is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India and comprises over 3000-member companies. Our membership spans across the entire spectrum of the industry from startups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centers to Engineering firms. Guided by India's vision to become a leading digital economy globally, nasscom focuses on accelerating the pace of transformation of the industry to emerge as the preferred enabler for global digital transformation. Our strategic imperatives are to reskill and upskill India's IT workforce to ensure that talent is future-ready in terms of new-age skills, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities - both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with focus on Talent, Trust, and Innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity. For more information, please visit nasscom.in.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). The company has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.

CBRE was the first International Property Consultancy to set up an office in India in 1994. Since then, the operations have grown to include more than 10,000 professionals across 15 offices with a presence in over 80 cities in India. As a leading international property consultancy, CBRE provides clients with a wide range of real estate solutions, including Strategic Consulting, Valuations/Appraisals, Capital Markets, Agency Services, and Project Management. The guiding principle at CBRE is to provide strategic solutions that make real estate holdings more productive and economically efficient for its clients across all service lines. Please visit our website at www.cbre.co.in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)