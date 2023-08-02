Colombo, Aug 2: Sri Lanka received over 750,000 tourists and earned foreign exchange revenue amounting to $800 million during the first seven months of this year, according to a statement from the President's Media Division (PMD). Quoting State Minister of Tourism Diana Gamage, the PMD said this accomplishment played a crucial role in bolstering Sri Lanka's foreign reserves, reports Xinhua news agency. The PMD said the state minister emphasized the importance of introducing new approaches and adopting innovative strategies to enhance the tourism industry. Lanka Premier League 2023: Fourth Edition of Sri Lanka's T20 Tournament Kicks Off With Star-Studded Opening Ceremony in Colombo.

"Last year, the tourism business had fallen into a very sad situation. Tourists did not make Sri Lanka a tourist destination due to the economic crisis and struggle in the country," Gamage said. 360-degree Campaign, Diving Destination Launch: Sri Lanka Lays Recovery Roadmap for Tourism.

The Sri Lankan tourism industry has made a comeback in 2023, aiming to attract 2 million visitors this year, compared to the previous target of $1.5 million.

