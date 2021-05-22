New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/Oswaal Books): In the year 2020, India's Education Ministry introduced a new National Education Policy (NEP). This policy aims to shift the focus of Indian Education System from rote learning to providing more practical and application-based knowledge. To execute this idea, 'competency based questions' will be included in the assessments for classes 9 to 12. To emphasise on competency based questions, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a new paper pattern for the year 2022 and also launched Question Banks, through which teachers and students will be able to familiarise themselves with the recent changes.

Along with CBSE question banks, Oswaal Question Banks are also trending for the new academic year, 2021-22. Using such question banks right from the beginning can boost a student's score in the Boards. Let's see how:

1. Master competency based questions- 9th and 10th standard students will face 30% of such questions whereas 11th and 12th standard students will face 20% of them. Consistent practice with CBSE Question Banks can make a student well versed with them and it can become a highly scoring section for them. To ace these questions, it is important to be able to apply fundamental knowledge in diverse scenarios and in a creative way.

2. Get comfortable with the entire pattern- The more familiar a person is with the new paper pattern, the faster they can finish it in the exam hall. Question banks provide all typologies of questions in a single place. Oswaal CBSE Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10 & 12 have been updated according to the latest changes and Board Marking Scheme for the 2022 exams. So studying with these rights from the start will increase the speed and increase confidence of students.

3. Access to previous years' papers- Get previous years' Board exam papers with toppers' handwritten answers in these CBSE Question Banks 2021 -22. These are a great self-assessment tool with which students can identify their weak areas and work on them. Toppers' answers help students refine their writing style and understand how to fetch more marks.

4. Innovative learning tools- Retain information for a longer period with 'Mnemonics'; get valuable insights from 'Commonly Made Errors' and 'Answering Tips'; brush up concepts and do a quick revision with 'Concept Videos' - Oswaal CBSE Question Banks have various devices that develop a student's cognitive abilities so they can grasp knowledge more easily.

5. Helpful to teachers- Educators are always looking for trustworthy resources to prepare assessments and train their students for future exams. These CBSE Question Banks for Class 10 & 12 are also used widely throughout the country for this purpose. Even for the recent academic year, Oswaal Question Banks are being used to identify 'highly likely questions' and its 'unit-wise self-assessment tests' come in handy for teachers as well as students.

The much-awaited reform in education is finally here. Real-life skills and their application will become important instead of simply mugging up facts. Question banks will be very resourceful to stay updated and score more in exams.

