New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/Oswaal Books): CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 Term 1: CBSE on October 18 released the date sheets for term-1 board exams 2021-22 for Class 10 & 12. Term 1 Board Exams for classes 10 and 12 would be conducted offline in November-December by CBSE. The CBSE date sheet for Term 1 Board Class 10 & 12 is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

As Per CBSE Class 10 exams are from November 30, Class 12 exams are from December 1 for Term 1 Board Exams.

The CBSE Term 2 board exams for secondary and senior secondary students will be from in February-March 2022.

The CBSE Term I Boards will be objective-type exams and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The board exams will commence from 11.30 am due to the winter season.

Once the term-I exam concludes, the results in the form of the marks sheet will be declared.

However, no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22. The final results for CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 will be announced after the first and the second-term examinations.

The exam controller CBSE Sanyam Bhardwaj today conveyed that the CBSE Date sheets for minor subjects will be forwarded to schools. Such exams will be conducted by the schools. "Minor subject exams will be conducted from November 17 for class 12 and November 16 for class 10," he further added.

Ahead of Date sheet, CBSE already released the major guidelines to be followed in the exam, available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

As per the latest regulations, MCQs Based CBSE Term 1 board exam 2021-22 For Class 10 & 12 will have a completely different pattern.

In other words, the entire curriculum will be divided into two equal halves and the year end examinations would not be held.

Instead, there would be two term-end examinations.

Term - I will consist of only MCQs while Term - II can consist of MCQs only, subjective type questions or some combination of both.

Either way, the English syllabus is humongous and students need to pull up their socks, get their affairs in order, get themselves some quality study materials and start strong.

Today, we have listed a couple of studying tips that can help you score high in English and that too very easily.

1. Eliminate Wrong Answers -

This is in respect with the MCQs.

There might be questions that you are unsure of.

But sometimes, by simply taking a look at the options you can decipher which of the answers or options are absolutely wrong.

Rule them out and then start thinking again. It is a practice that you have to get used to.

Solve a lot of sample papers, try MCQ-based Oswaal CBSE sample papers Class 10 & 12 English for Term-1 Board Exams 2021-22, and that will automatically wire your brain to eliminate the answers that are least likely to be correct.

2. Practice Till Drop -

Practice makes perfect - be it score or the perfect answer.

English requires your answers to be grammatically correct, informative and central to the focal subject matter.

You need to learn how to answer MCQ questions and the only way to really gain some prowess in them is by practising extensively.

CBSE students have benefitted greatly from MCQ-based Oswaal CBSE sample papers Class 10 & 12 English for Term-1 Board Exams 2021-22.

They contain a plethora of different questions that basically prepare you for the toughest and most challenging of papers. They are currently best seller books on amazon.

3. Contextual memory -

Practice contextualizing the subject matter.

In other words, the next time you learn something new or find yourself struggling with recalling something particular, make it a point to try and remember the context of the matter - what it was regarding, the topic it was under, the page, what was next to it, etc.

Sample papers help greatly in boosting your memorizing and recalling abilities. These MCQs Based Term 1 Sample Papers have cognitive exam study tools for quick learning.

Here's the recommended link for MCQs based CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 English For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3aLcdUe

MCQs based CBSE Sample Paper Class 12 English For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3p8s7jH

4. Be sure -

When you read the paper, make sure you make a note of all the questions that you are sure of.

This will save you the time of re-thinking and psychologically helps you remember the answers to those questions.

Also, it saves a lot of time as you know which ones you need to answer or attempt first.

5. Manage time -

Time management is vital for CBSE board exam 2021.

When you are practicing these MCQ-based Oswaal CBSE sample papers Class 10 & 12 English for Term-1 Board Exams 2021-22, you need to keep a track of how long each answer is taking you so that you can improve on that.

Let's take a reference from MCQs Based CBSE Official Sample Paper For Class 10 English. It's total overall 40 Marks Exams, with a time bound of 90 minutes.

Here we must give 10 minutes for reading, and sorts the question types into easy, tricky & difficult types. Then give the 70 Minutes to solve the paper in the ascending order of difficulty level. Beware, deploy your logic, while solving tricky questions as, they have closely matching options. Then allot the remaining 10 minutes for revision and have an entire go through your answers.

Wish to know why sample papers are vital for CBSE board exam 2021? Read this.

6. Regular revision -

Allocate at least 1 - 1.5 hours each day, after your study sessions to revising the topics covered the day before.

This will help improve your memory and let you recall faster.

7. Start early -

The English syllabus is intimidating.

Unless you make a strong and early start, it is quite likely that you will not be able to fully prepare yourself and thus end up with an average score.

Bottom Line

These are the 7 most important studying tips that you must follow.

Provided different ways and strategies work differently for individuals, but these are tips that can help increase your efficiency and get you more organized so as to be able to secure a higher score.

Sample papers can be of great advantage and this is the right time to start with.

Good Luck!

