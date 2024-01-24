New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to JSW Ventures Singapore Pte. Limited for the acquisition of approximately 38 per cent of the share capital of MG Motor India Private Limited.

According to CCI, this strategic move is expected to pave the way for significant developments within the automobile sector.

The approval involves JSW Ventures Singapore Pte. Limited (the Acquirer), a newly incorporated entity that is presently not engaged in any activities. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW International Tradecorp Pte. Limited, the Acquirer is part of the renowned JSW Group.

MG Motor India Private Limited (the Target) is an Indian company dedicated to the original equipment manufacturing of automobiles and after-sale services.

The Target is prominently involved in the production and sale of passenger cars, including electronic vehicles, under the brand name 'MG.'

The acquisition, as sanctioned by the CCI, allows JSW Ventures Singapore Pte. Limited to acquire up to around 38 per cent of the share capital of MG Motor India Private Limited.

The move is anticipated to bring about strategic synergies and opportunities for growth within the automotive industry.

While CCI has given its approval for this acquisition, it is pertinent to note that this decision is subject to compliance with regulatory requirements and other applicable norms.

The completion of the acquisition will depend on obtaining the necessary clearances and fulfilling the requisite conditions.

JSW Ventures Singapore Pte. Limited, belonging to the JSW Group, is known for its diversified business interests, including steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and more.

This venture into the automotive sector signifies JSW's strategic approach to expanding its portfolio and making impactful contributions to the Indian automotive landscape.

The automotive sector in India has witnessed dynamic changes and increased competition in recent times, with electric vehicles gaining momentum.

The approval for this acquisition aligns with the ongoing developments and transformations in the automotive industry, setting the stage for collaborative ventures and innovative initiatives. (ANI)

