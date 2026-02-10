New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Delhi's Minister for Art, Culture & Language and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, lauded 'Bhajan Clubbing,' calling it a "beautiful" tradition that is gaining popularity among the country's youth.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised this tradition, calling bhajan-kirtan the soul of Indian culture. After the Prime Minister mentioned such cultural initiatives as 'Bhajan Clubbing' in the Mann Ki Baat programme, Delhi is now set to immerse itself in divine melodies of devotion, culture, and music," the Office of the Minister stated in a release.

The release further stated that under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, "Delhi is set to witness a new, historic, and youth-centric cultural movement through 'Bhajan Clubbing'."

It further shed light on the 'Vasantotsav 2026,' noting its schedule.

"In this series, the 'Vasantotsav 2026' devotional music programme is being launched across various colleges of Delhi University. The unique initiative will begin on the evening of February 10 at Ramjas College with a devotional performance by Leela Band," it stated.

According to an official release, on February 11, Raghav Raja's musical performance at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College will immerse Delhi in the colours of devotion. On February 12, ARSD College will witness a unique confluence of bhajans and meditation with India Music Collective, while on the same day, Sadho Band will ignite the flame of devotion at Shaheed Sukhdev College.

While on February 13, Rahasya Band will present a soulful performance at Shyam Lal College, while devotional hymns by Keshavam at PGDAV College will fill the entire atmosphere with spiritual fervour, on February 16, a grand performance by Keshavam at the University Stadium will take 'Bhajan Clubbing' to new heights.

On February 19, this spiritual and cultural journey will reach a special milestone at Shivaji College with a performance by SAM Band, the release added.

The release stated that all these events are a strong effort to connect the younger generation with their roots, cultural heritage, and spiritual consciousness.

"Through 'Bhajan Clubbing', a beautiful and vibrant confluence of devotion, culture, modernity, and Sanatan values will be realised," the release said. (ANI)

