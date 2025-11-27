VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: CCTech (Centre for Computational Technologies), a pioneer in digital engineering transformation and computational technology solutions, has announced the launch of its large-scale recruitment initiative, 'CCTech Talent Verse Job Fair 2025'. Scheduled for Saturday, November 29, with registrations starting from 9 am to 12 pm at the company's Pune headquarters, the hiring drive aims to onboard more than 70 experienced professionals across its Pune and Ahmedabad centers.

The event represents CCTech's accelerated investment in strengthening its core technology verticals including Artificial Intelligence (AI/ML), Cloud-Native Full Stack Development, and Computational Engineering, as the company scales its product development and digital transformation offerings for global industries.

The Talent Verse job fair will host specialised interview tracks for senior technical leadership and advanced engineering positions. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet CCTech's executive leadership and department heads to explore career opportunities in areas shaping the future of engineering innovation.

Key open roles include:

* Artificial Intelligence (AI/ML): Engineers and Data Scientists focused on integrating advanced AI into engineering simulation workflows * Full Stack & Cloud: Software Development Managers, Team Leads, and Senior Full Stack Developers * Computational Engineering: Experts in designing CAD and simulation systems * IT Project Leadership: Experienced Project Managers and software development managers to lead enterprise level cloud applications.

"The demand for deep-tech expertise is growing exponentially, and the 'CCTech Talent Verse Job Fair 2025' reflects our commitment to building India's strongest indigenous talent pool capable of solving global engineering challenges," said Nem Kumar, Founder, Director & COO, CCTech. He further added, "We are not just hiring employees, we are seeking visionary leaders and problem-solvers who want to shape the next wave of digital engineering. This initiative is an investment in the next generation of Indian engineers, giving them the tools and ecosystem to turn advanced technical capability into real-world, high-impact solutions across industries from manufacturing to sustainable energy."

Registration Link: https://www.cctech.co.in/careers/talent-verse/job-fair-pune-nov-2025

About CCTech

CCTech is a global technology consultancy organisation specialising in engineering software solutions, digital transformation, and automation for the AEC, manufacturing, oil & gas, and renewable energy sectors. The company is committed to democratizing BIM, CAD, CAM, and CFD technologies by reducing complexity through AI-driven automation, thereby meeting the unique needs of its customers. Bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and industry challenges, CCTech collaborates closely with Autodesk teams in the development of AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Infraworks, Fusion, ACC, and more, while partnering with enterprises to address their critical engineering challenges.

In addition to providing comprehensive services in custom software development, cloud integration, and AI-powered analytics, CCTech offers innovative product solutions such as SimulationHub Web Services (SWS) Platform, a fully managed, intelligent platform that empowers organisations of all sizes to execute sophisticated CFD calculations efficiently, helping them navigate complexity and accelerate time-to-market for sustainable growth.

