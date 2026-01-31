India News | Delhi Air Quality Remains 'poor', AQI at 271

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor category' on Saturday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 271 around 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several monitoring stations across the city reported AQI levels in the poor-to-very poor range. Ashok Vihar stood at 309. Bawana reported an AQI of 271, Burari 246, and Chandni Chowk 285. Dwarka Sector 8 registered 329 and ITO 279, while Mundka and Wazirpur recorded 331 each. Okhla Phase-2 logged an AQI of 323, Rohini 312, Punjabi Bagh 318, and RK Puram 322. Lower readings were recorded in Narela (232) and Alipur (227), according to the CPCB.

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As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, several airports across north and central India witnessed varying fog conditions today, with very dense to shallow fog reported between 0600 hrs and 0630 hrs IST, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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The IMD data showed very dense fog, with visibility dropping below 50 metres, at multiple locations. Ambala in Haryana and Agra, Bareilly, Saifai and Hindon in Uttar Pradesh, along with Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, reported zero visibility, categorising them under very dense fog conditions.

In the dense fog category, where visibility ranged from 50 metres to 200 metres, Varanasi and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh recorded 50 metres, while Prayagraj reported 100 metres.

Moderate fog was observed at Jorhat in Assam, with visibility at 200 metres, and at Bagdogra in West Bengal, with visibility at 400 metres.

Meanwhile, several airports reported shallow fog, with visibility between 500 metres and 1,000 metres. Adampur in Punjab recorded visibility of 500 metres; Bhatinda reported 600 metres; and Halwara in Punjab and Gaya in Bihar registered 800 metres each. (ANI)

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