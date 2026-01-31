Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate in Mysuru while detecting a clandestine drug manufacturing lab.

In an 'X' post shared by NCB on Friday, drugs worth Rs 10 crore were seized by the agency along with Rs 25.6 lakh in cash, an SUV and over 500 kg of various chemicals.

Also Read | ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Confirms Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight Slated for 2027 Following Series of Uncrewed Tests.

"NCB busts a major inter-state drug trafficking syndicate & detects a clandestine drug manufacturing lab in Mysore. Drugs worth approx. Rs 10 crore (street value), along with Rs 25.6 lakh in cash, a Toyota Fortuner & over 500 kg of various chemicals have been seized so far in the case," the 'X' post said.

Four accused have been arrested in the matter belonging to Rajasthan's Jalore, whereas further investigation to identify other members of the drug cartel is underway.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 31, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

"Four drug traffickers, including the mastermind, have been arrested. All the accused are residents of Jalore, Rajasthan. Investigation is underway to identify other members of the drug cartel & to trace the supply chain of lab equipment & chemicals used in the lab," the 'X' post added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bengaluru police arrested 10 persons, including seven from other states, for allegedly selling prohibited narcotic substances following a multi-day operation. The arrests led to the seizure of drugs and other materials worth approximately Rs 4 crore, officials said.

According to police, the operation began on January 19, after officers of the Amruthahalli Police Station received credible information from an informant in the afternoon. The tip-off indicated that four individuals were attempting to sell banned narcotic substances near the Jakkur railway track, within the station's jurisdiction. Acting swiftly, a police team rushed to the spot and conducted a raid, apprehending four persons, including two from other States.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they were procuring hydro ganja, MDMA, charas, LSD strips, and ganja at low prices from unknown sources abroad and from other States, and selling them locally at higher prices to make huge profits. From their possession, police seized 1 kg of hydro ganja, 50 grams of MDMA, 500 grams of charas, 8 kg of ganja, and six mobile phones. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)