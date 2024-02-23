NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 23: CecureUs is proud to unveil the winners of the highly anticipated Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards 2024. The awards ceremony, now in its third edition, celebrates organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to fostering inclusive cultures, prioritizing employee wellness, and ensuring workplace safety.

This year, the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards received an overwhelming response, with 170 nominations pouring in from esteemed corporate businesses across India. After a meticulous selection process involving an initial assessment, screening, in-depth interviews, and scoring compilation, 40 were shortlisted as finalists. Out of 40 finalists, 24 are the winners chosen by a distinguished jury panel comprising legal experts, activists, HR specialists, and government officials.

We are thrilled to announce the winners in each category:

Diversity & Inclusion (DEI) Award:

- Amway India Enterprises- RRD Go Creative

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Award:

- Dorling Kindersley Publishing Private Limited- G4S Corporate Services India Private Limited

Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Award:

- Bio Med Healthcare Products Private Limited- Celestica India Private Limited- Chargeback Gurus Fintech Private Limited- DBS Bank India Limited- Hitachi India- IDP Education India Private Limited- IDP Education India Services LLP, Digital Campus- Kinaxis India Private Limited- Niterra India Private Limited- NoBroker Technologies Solutions Pvt. Ltd.- OEC India Services Private Limited- Orange Health Labs- Quinnox Consulting Services- SaveBySwitching Global Solutions Private Limited- TVS Electronics Limited- Vajra Global Consulting Services LLP- Vestas R&D Chennai Private Limited- Vestas Wind Technology India Private Limited- WinWire Technologies India Private Limited

Exemplary Award:

- Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited- Clarivate

CecureUs extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding contributions to creating secure, inclusive, and supportive workplaces. These organizations serve as exemplary models for the industry, embodying the values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and employee well-being.

"We are immensely proud to present the winners of the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards 2024," said Viji Hari, the Founder of CecureUs. "This event underscores our unwavering commitment to spotlighting organizations that prioritize safety, inclusion, and employee well-being. Each winning organization has not only met but exceeded the benchmarks set forth, demonstrating their dedication to creating environments where every individual feels valued and respected. We extend our sincerest congratulations to all the winners and commend their exemplary efforts in shaping the future of work," Viji added.

For more information about the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards, please visit CecureUs website www.cecureus.com/awards.

CecureUs is a leading organization dedicated to creating secure and harmonious workplaces through its offerings on Preventing Sexual Harassment, DEIB, and Employee Assistance Program. The Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards is one of the initiatives to support and celebrate those who are making a difference in the corporate workplace.

