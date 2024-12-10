PNN

New Delhi [India], December 10: This festive season, some of the most celebrated restaurants in Delhi NCR are featuring U.S. Turkey and U.S. Duck on their special festive menus. With their rich flavor and culinary versatility, U.S. turkey and duck are the perfect additions to create unforgettable dining experiences. From innovative Asian flavors to traditional roasts, these restaurants are offering dishes to suit every palate.

Savor the finest U.S. Turkey and Duck dishes at top restaurants like Vietnom, Kampai, Kylin, Hyatt Regency Delhi, and Grand Hyatt Gurgaon. Indulge in culinary delights such as Yakitori U.S. Duck, Miso-Glazed U.S. Duck, Vietnamese U.S. Duck Salad, U.S. Turkey Pho, U.S. Turkey Massaman Curry, Crispy U.S. Duck Rice and more. Treat your taste buds to a world of flavors and elevate your dining experience!

Whether you're craving a classic roast or exploring bold new flavors, these top dining spots promise to make your celebrations to remember. Gather your loved ones, visit these exceptional restaurants, and indulge in a feast that perfectly blends global culinary expertise with the spirit of the holiday season.

This November & December, enjoy the exclusive festive menu at your favourite restaurants across Delhi NCR.

