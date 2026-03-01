Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF are set to face off in the first Florida Derby of the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 season today at the Inter&Co Stadium. With both sides looking to recover from disappointing defeats on the opening weekend, this Matchday 2 encounter offers an early opportunity for the regional rivals to secure vital points and establish some momentum. However, for fans, the focus will naturally remain on Lionel Messi's availability. Lionel Messi Escapes Unhurt After Being Knocked Down By Fan During Pitch Invasion Between Inter Miami and Independiente del Valle Club Friendly Match (Watch Video)

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Orlando City vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?

Lionel Messi is expected to feature for Inter Miami CF. Inter Miami supporters can breathe a sigh of relief regarding their captain's availability. Messi recently dealt with a hamstring strain that forced the postponement of a mid-February pre-season friendly. However, the Argentine forward returned to action on Thursday, 26 February, playing in the rescheduled exhibition match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico. FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi-Led Argentina to Set Base in Kansas City.

Messi came off the bench to score the winning penalty in a 2-1 victory and managed to emerge unscathed from a late security breach. During the closing moments of the match, a pitch invader bypassed stadium security and accidentally knocked the World Cup winner to the ground. Messi quickly got back to his feet unharmed and walked away without injury, confirming his physical readiness for tonight's clash in Orlando.

