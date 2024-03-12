PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 12: In a resounding celebration of empowerment and achievement, HRH Next, South India's Leading Vernacular Contact Centre Services Provider, marked International Women's Day with unparalleled fervor and enthusiasm. Recognizing the indispensable contributions of women across the organization's six dynamic locations, HRH Next orchestrated a symphony of success, highlighting the remarkable talent and dedication of its women strength.

Also Read | Pakistan Building Collapse: Nine Killed, Two Injured After Three-Storey Building Collapses in Multan City (Watch Video).

At the heart of this thriving ecosystem are the 904 women employees who embody excellence in every endeavor. Guided by visionary leaders like Priya Madhuri, Head of HR, and Rita Moorthy, Head of Training and Quality, these women epitomize resilience and proficiency in their roles. Spearheading initiatives to foster employee engagement and service excellence are luminaries such as Anushka Thakur, Employee Engagement Manager, and Supriya Kshirsagar, Head of Service Excellence, who captivated the audiences with their exceptional skills and commitment.

Virtually connecting teams from Bangalore, Coimbatore, Warangal, and Nizamabad, HRH Next ensured that no distance could dampen the spirit of unity and celebration.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea Secures 'USD 1 Billion' in Equity in 'Soft Commitment' From Investors.

As a stalwart in business process outsourcing, HRH Next stands as a beacon of providing seamless customer life cycle management services. With a mission to deliver incomparable services through tailored solutions, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to exceeding expectations. Leveraging over 80 years of reliability and transformation, HRH Next has emerged as the go-to destination for offering vernacular contact centre services tailored to meet individual needs.

Ankit Shah, the Managing Director of HRH Next, embodies the ethos of innovation and excellence. His visionary leadership has steered the organization towards unprecedented growth and success, cementing its position as an industry leader. Under his guidance, HRH Next continues to revolutionize business process management, leveraging cutting-edge technology and unparalleled domain expertise to deliver unparalleled results.

HRH Next has a remarkable growth journey since their establishment in 2007, starting with just 50 employees and now boasting a workforce of 1800 individuals from 5 Strategic Locations in 2024. Their recent listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) marks a significant milestone in their trajectory, showcasing their strength and potential in the market. This achievement highlights HRHNext's commitment to excellence and positions them for further success in the future. With offices spanning Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Nizamabad, Uppal, Bangalore, Warangal, and expanding soon to Tumakuru, Karnataka, HRH Next is committed to championing gender equality and fostering a culture of empowerment.

In a world where diversity and inclusion reign supreme, HRH Next stands as a testament to the power of women in shaping the future of business. As the world commemorates International Women's Day, HRH Next reaffirms its unwavering dedication to celebrating the achievements and contributions of women, today and every day.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)