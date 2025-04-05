New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): In a significant step towards strengthening rural connectivity and boosting economic growth, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned several road and bridge projects for Tripura and Odisha under the Connectivity component of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), the Ministry said in a release on Saturday.

According to the release, for Tripura, 25 roads totalling 84.352 km have been sanctioned, with an investment of Rs 76.47 crore. This follows an earlier approval of 42 roads spanning 118.756 km, amounting to Rs. 114.32 crore.

Odisha has received approval for 26 roads covering 63.271 km, along with two long-span bridges (LSBs), valued at Rs. 69.65 crore. This complements 66 roads (211.14 km) and four previously sanctioned LSBs worth Rs. 219.40 crore.

These projects aim to provide all-weather road connectivity to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) habitations, improving socio-economic conditions, fostering economic development, and enhancing access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and markets.

The initiative will also create employment opportunities and align with the government's vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha AbhiyaN (PM-JANMAN) aims to cover 75 PVTG communities residing in 18 States and 1 UT.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, through the State Governments/UT Administration/departments, has undertaken a habitation-level data collection exercise through the PM Gati Shakti mobile application to estimate PVTG population figures and infrastructure gaps in order to cover PVTG beneficiaries/PVTG villages & habitations under the PM-JANMAN Mission, the release added.

PM-JANMAN has been launched to provide PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, electrification of unelectrified households and sustainable livelihood opportunities in 3 years. PMJANMAN focuses on 11 critical interventions being implemented by 9 Ministries. (ANI)

