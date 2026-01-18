New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh on January 20, where he will hold a public meeting with MGNREGA workers in Umran Rohaniya.

The Congress has launched the 'MNREGA Bachao' campaign to oppose the Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai said that a comprehensive program has been planned to protest against the new law. The Congress will organise 30 Mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh. Ajay Rai said that Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge may also participate in some of these Mahapanchayats.

According to Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee will hold public meetings in villages and will organise the first Mahapanchayat in Sitapur on January 24.

The VB-G RAM G Act was passed in the Winter Session of the Parliament in 2025, and replaces the 100-day employment guarantee with a 125-day guarantee. However, the Opposition has criticised the legislation for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name and a 60:40 share of funds between the Centre and states.

During his visit to Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi will also inaugurate the Premier League T20 cricket tournament organised by the Youth Sports Academy Raebareli at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, IIT Colony, and inaugurate the MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) works.

Earlier this month, the party announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled 'MGNREGA Bachao'. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "Phase 1 will begin on January 8 with a full-day preparatory meeting at Pradesh Congress Committee offices," he said.

As per the party, Phase 2 of the campaign, which began on January 12, will run till January 30. "Panchayat-level chaupals will be organised across all gram panchayats, and a letter from the Congress president will be delivered," Venugopal said.

He added that Vidhan Sabha-level nukkad sabhas and pamphlet distribution are also planned. "On January 30, Martyrs' Day, the party will hold peaceful sit-ins at the ward level with MGNREGA workers," he said.

"Phase 3 will begin on January 31 with district-level MGNREGA Bachao dharnas at DC and DM offices till February 6. This will be followed by state-level gheraos of Vidhan Sabha buildings from February 7 to February 15 and four zonal AICC rallies across the country between February 16 and February 25," he added. (ANI)

